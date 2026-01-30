Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police tight-lipped on investigation into suspicious deaths in Redstone

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 6:10 pm
1 min read
A man who lives in the house told Global News he heard a commotion around 12:30 a.m., and when he got downstairs he saw two of his friends lying on the ground. View image in full screen
Calgary police say so far there is no evidence that the suspicious deaths of two people in Redstone earlier this week are connected to recent cases of extortion targeting Alberta's South Asian community. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police confirm the homicide unit continues to investigate the deaths of two people in the northeast community of Redstone earlier this week.

Police said officers were called out to reports of a disturbance at a home along Redstone Park around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from serious injuries. Despite life-saving measures, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died later in hospital.

Autopsies were completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday. While police confirmed the causes of deaths have been determined, that information hasn’t been revealed as the manner of the deaths remains under investigation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police also provided an update on concerns the deaths might be related to the ongoing series of extortion cases targeting the South Asian community.

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release issued on Friday, police said, “based on current evidence, we can confirm that there is not believed to be a tangible connection.”

However, police added, “we understand that the recent events have been greatly distressing to the community, causing fear and frustration.”

Calgary police said it is committed to keeping the community informed about the investigation and that it will provide additional information as it becomes available and when appropriate.

Click to play video: 'Project Gaslight ‘middle manager’ sentenced for extortion arsons targeting fellow South Asians'
Project Gaslight ‘middle manager’ sentenced for extortion arsons targeting fellow South Asians
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices