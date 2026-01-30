Calgary police tight-lipped on investigation into suspicious deaths in Redstone

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police confirm the homicide unit continues to investigate the deaths of two people in the northeast community of Redstone earlier this week.

Police said officers were called out to reports of a disturbance at a home along Redstone Park around 12:40 a.m on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from serious injuries. Despite life-saving measures, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died later in hospital.

Autopsies were completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday. While police confirmed the causes of deaths have been determined, that information hasn’t been revealed as the manner of the deaths remains under investigation.

Police also provided an update on concerns the deaths might be related to the ongoing series of extortion cases targeting the South Asian community.

In a press release issued on Friday, police said, “based on current evidence, we can confirm that there is not believed to be a tangible connection.”

However, police added, “we understand that the recent events have been greatly distressing to the community, causing fear and frustration.”

Calgary police said it is committed to keeping the community informed about the investigation and that it will provide additional information as it becomes available and when appropriate.