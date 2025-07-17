Edmonton police to hold town hall as South Asian community faces new extortion threats

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s South Asian community dealt with threats of violence for years as police investigated a series of extortions known as Project Gaslight.

Now, police say the threats have started again.

“It honestly is something that probably spiked probably a month, six weeks ago,” Edmonton Police Service interim chief Devin LaForce said on Thursday.

LaForce said it’s believed a recent arson and half a dozen extortions are connected to the latest threats, and there are links to a high-profile crime group in India.

The people perpetrating the crimes on the ground are different than the cases from the Project Gaslight investigation, LaForce said, but there are believed to be connections at a higher level.

“These things are just incredibly complex with transnational crime elements, plus associations to crimes across the country,” he said.

"It seems to be different as far as the players that are involved, but some association and some linkages."

What was Project Gaslight?

From shootings to new or under-construction homes being torched, police investigated dozens of crimes in the Edmonton region between October 2023 and January of this year that investigators said were extortions by members of the South Asian community against their own people — in particular, home builders and affluent community members.

The extortion scheme saw successful South Asian business people threatened for money in exchange for “protection” and officials said failure to pay out led to arsons — primarily at under-construction homes — and drive-by shootings.

The result? Tens of millions of dollars in damage and widespread fear in the community.

According to police, Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, 35, is believed to be the leader of the criminal organization responsible for the series of Project Gaslight extortions.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for him July 2024, when six other people were arrested.

View image in full screen Maninder Dhaliwal, 35, is believed to be the leader of a criminal organization responsible for an arson extortion series in the Edmonton area, according to police. Courtesy / EPS

He was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on separate criminal charges near the end of 2024, and is still incarcerated in the Middle Eastern nation as Canada works to negotiate an extradition — a process complicated by the lack of a treaty to do so between Canada and the UAE.

That leaves federal officials in a difficult diplomatic dance. LaForce said Canada can ask for Dhaliwal to be handed over — but the UAE isn’t required to honour the request.

“They have different rules,” he said. “There’s some nuances to it where it requires just a more complex negotiation. But definitely our government of Canada is certainly doing what they can in that space.”

How is the recent crime similar — and different? What is the Bishnoi gang?

Edmonton police said the latest crimes are connected to what is known as the “Lawrence Bishnoi gang” but in what way is still under investigation.

LaForce said he was limited in what he could share, adding the information he receives from investigators is also limited due to the sensitive nature of the cases.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) describes the group as a criminal gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, whose lawyer says he contests more than 40 cases accusing him of crimes such as murder and extortion.

Bishnoi himself, a law graduate from the Punjab, has been in prison for more than a decade. The NIA alleges he runs his syndicate from jails in different states and internationally through a network of associates.

In November 2023, police in Surrey and Abbotsford issued public warnings after business owners there began to receive threatening letters.

Global News obtained a copy of one of the letters, which claimed to be from an “Indian gang” and demanded $2 million in “protection money” or the recipient would face retaliation.

A leaked police bulletin said the suspects in B.C. were believed to be tied to the Bishnoi gang. The bulletin said the Hindi-speaking suspects use the messaging service WhatsApp to contact victims and threaten violence after “demanding large quantities of currency.”

In some cases, police said the suspects appear to have detailed knowledge of the victim’s personal information, such as family members, vehicles and lifestyle patterns.

If the victims don’t pay up, their properties get torched — or worse.

LaForce said in Edmonton, the tactics used recently echo similar ones used by those in the Gaslight cases.

“It’s a WhatsApp phone call or I guess a phone or text message, and then they basically kind of go from there,” he said.

While police in Edmonton initially did not believe their Gaslight cases had ties to extortions in B.C. and Ontario, LaForce now says that changed as the investigation progressed.

“When things kind of pop up across the country at the same time, there’s something — so we definitely had our Spidey radar up,” LaForce said.

"But once we actually dove deeper we are seeing connections across the country."

5:32 Growing calls to label Bishnoi gang a terrorist group

Sources have told Global News the Bishnoi gang is believed to be linked to the high-profile murder two years ago of B.C. gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The World Sikh Organization said the gang also took credit for the killing of a Mississauga, Ont., businessman in May who was resisting extortion attempts.

“We’re looking at a real crisis here in Canada with businessmen across Canada being extorted by Indian gangs, and the issue really here is that these aren’t just Indian gangs in isolation,” Balpreet Singh with the World Sikh Organization told Global News last month.

“The problem here is that the head of this gang is in prison for the past 10 years. So it seems that this gang is being used by the government of India to once again orchestrate violence and terror here in Canada.”

Last month, B.C. Premier David Eby called on the federal government to designate the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organization.

Since then, Alberta has joined B.C. in that push. Premier Danielle Smith said the province wants to send a message to gang members that they aren’t welcome here.

1:39 B.C. premier wants to see Indian gang operating in Canada listed as terrorist organization

LaForce said a federal terrorist designation would enable new tools to be used, not unlike when a community declares a state of emergency.

“It’s really high level — it’s more of something that kind of helps with national security, so I’ll say the transnational component of that crime,” LaForce said.

He explained the terrorist designation would do things like allow new forms of surveillance and grant power to withhold funds at banks.

“We hope it’ll function as a deterrent for people wanting to be part of this entity now that it’s labelled as such, as well as kind of afford our national partners a little bit more tools to do some things behind the scenes.”

Edmonton police holding town hall for South Asian community

In light of the recent crimes, the Edmonton Police Service said it’s formed a new project in partnership with resources from Calgary police, Alberta RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT.)

“The idea now is that we have those investigators, plus we have community liaison constables that have been working with the community, just to give the public and everybody a chance to answer those questions that people still might have.”

1:55 B.C. government launches extortion awareness campaign

For every crime they know about, police suspect there are many others in which victims stay silent — fearful to come forward to police either because they’re afraid for their personal safety, or they come from a region where police are not trustworthy.

Because of that, officers in Edmonton are working to strengthen relations and build trust with the South Asian community.

“We always know there’s a certain level of all crime that’s unreported, so again, how do we just make sure we can try and maximize the reporting of that crime? It’s like everything, the more information we have, it’s easier for us to respond to and if we don’t have all that information, it’s hard for us have a fulsome response,” LaForce said.

To that end, police are holding a town hall at the end of July. LaForce said the aim isn’t necessarily as specific as learning about new crimes or advancing current files, but rather bringing everyone together in the same room to start a conversation and provide answers.

“Part of that town hall is just being, basically, visibly present for the community and connecting however we can to answer those questions,” LaForce said.

"We're just figuring out however we can to kind of be accessible and approachable, anonymous or otherwise. We want to just make sure we're there for them."

The town hall on Monday, July 28, is taking place at the Southwood Community League in Mill Woods. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the police presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Tips can be reported anonymously

Edmonton police reminded residents they can report tips anonymously to a third party: Crime Stoppers.

In B.C., Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers this week said it’s taking the “unusual step” of accepting tips from extortion victims amid ongoing threats and violence targeting South Asian businesses in Surrey, B.C., and elsewhere.

Executive director Linda Annis said Tuesday they’ve received more than 70 extortion-related tips in the past 18 months or so, and have forwarded them all to police.

Annis said it’s a break from normal practice for the organization to accept tips from crime victims, since those in immediate need of help are usually encouraged to call police directly.

“Obviously, we’re connected very heavily with our local Crime Stoppers, as far as being a recipient for those tips and whatever information they have,” LaForce said.

Edmonton police also have a dedicated email (projectgaslight@edmontonpolice.ca) and phone number (780-391-4279) for South Asian community members who are being targeted.

— with files from Simon Little, Global News and The Canadian Press