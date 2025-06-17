Eby seeks terror designation for India-based gang linked to extortion threats

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier David Eby says he will ask Prime Minister Mark Carney that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang be declared a terrorist organization in Canada.

Police have said members of the South Asian community are being extorted of cash under threat of death or violence and the India-based gang has been linked to some of those threats.

Eby says it’s an issue of huge concern in B.C., but also in Alberta and Ontario, where gangs from India are operating.

The premier says it’s a serious step that would give police significant investigative tools.

He says the federal government took similar action against a Mexican drug cartel.

Community members gathered in Surrey on the weekend to talk about the extortion problem and local police say there has been an upturn in complaints from people getting letters, phone calls and social media messages demanding money under threat of violence.