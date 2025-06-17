Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Politics

Eby seeks terror designation for India-based gang linked to extortion threats

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey business owner holds public safety forum amid extortion threats'
Surrey business owner holds public safety forum amid extortion threats
RELATED: It was a packed house Sunday in Surrey, where a public forum was held on the recent extortion threats against the South Asian community. The event was attended by business owners, police and politicians. And as Grace Ke reports, it comes a day after the organizer himself was targeted.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he will ask Prime Minister Mark Carney that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang be declared a terrorist organization in Canada.

Police have said members of the South Asian community are being extorted of cash under threat of death or violence and the India-based gang has been linked to some of those threats.

Eby says it’s an issue of huge concern in B.C., but also in Alberta and Ontario, where gangs from India are operating.

The premier says it’s a serious step that would give police significant investigative tools.

He says the federal government took similar action against a Mexican drug cartel.

Community members gathered in Surrey on the weekend to talk about the extortion problem and local police say there has been an upturn in complaints from people getting letters, phone calls and social media messages demanding money under threat of violence.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

