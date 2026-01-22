Menu

Crime

‘We don’t forget’: Alberta RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case homicide

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2026 4:20 pm
2 min read
File photo of RCMP investigating the death of a man in Maskwacis. View image in full screen
File photo of RCMP investigating the death of a man in Maskwacis. Global News
The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with a death on the Samson Cree Nation nearly two decades ago.

Johnathan Saddleback, 24, was found unresponsive at a house on the First Nation located south of Edmonton and died on scene in February 2007.

Saddleback went by the first name Cody at the time, back when the central Alberta community of Maskwacis was known as known as Hobbema.

Click to play video: 'First Nation program'
First Nation program

While many historical cases are solved through forensic advancements, police say it wasn’t modern technology that led to the arrest but rather co-operation between RCMP and the community, which provided tips.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t forget. We are always able to go back and continue to work on these files,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Thursday.

“When you’re the loved one of one of our homicide victims and these investigations are going long term, it’s important to understand that the historical homicide unit is always reviewing and ensuring what are known as cold cases.”

The community said the arrest comes as a relief.

“For our Nation to heal and remain resilient, we must work together to bring closure to the families who have carried these burdens for so long,” said Chief Vernon Saddleback of the Samson Cree Nation.

“This arrest shows the importance of our community working alongside the police to close these old files.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This arrest shows the importance of our community working alongside the police to close these old files."
Click to play video: 'Maskwacis ads urge First Nations youth to resist life of crime'
Maskwacis ads urge First Nations youth to resist life of crime
Trending Now

Alvin Lee Norman Green, 42, a resident of Maskwacis, is charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

While an arrest has been made, police said community members with additional information related to the Cody Saddleback investigation, or other unsolved homicides, are urged to contact the Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit by emailing RCMP.KHHU-KHHU.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“This was truly a result of members of the community — both those with key knowledge and those without — working with police as a partnership,” said Insp. Richard McKay, the officer in charge of the Maskwacis RCMP detachment.

“I hope this serves as a shining example of the strength and courage this community has to come forward with information on these very old cases.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I hope this serves as a shining example of the strength and courage this community has to come forward with information on these very old cases."
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police hope new technology helps solve cold case'
Edmonton police hope new technology helps solve cold case
© 2026 The Canadian Press

