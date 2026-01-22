‘We don’t forget’: Alberta RCMP make arrest in 2007 cold case homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit has made an arrest in connection with a death on the Samson Cree Nation nearly two decades ago.

Johnathan Saddleback, 24, was found unresponsive at a house on the First Nation located south of Edmonton and died on scene in February 2007.

Saddleback went by the first name Cody at the time, back when the central Alberta community of Maskwacis was known as known as Hobbema.

While many historical cases are solved through forensic advancements, police say it wasn’t modern technology that led to the arrest but rather co-operation between RCMP and the community, which provided tips.

“We don’t forget. We are always able to go back and continue to work on these files,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Thursday.

“When you’re the loved one of one of our homicide victims and these investigations are going long term, it’s important to understand that the historical homicide unit is always reviewing and ensuring what are known as cold cases.”

The community said the arrest comes as a relief.

“For our Nation to heal and remain resilient, we must work together to bring closure to the families who have carried these burdens for so long,” said Chief Vernon Saddleback of the Samson Cree Nation.

"For our Nation to heal and remain resilient, we must work together to bring closure to the families who have carried these burdens for so long," said Chief Vernon Saddleback of the Samson Cree Nation.

"This arrest shows the importance of our community working alongside the police to close these old files."

Alvin Lee Norman Green, 42, a resident of Maskwacis, is charged with second-degree murder.

While an arrest has been made, police said community members with additional information related to the Cody Saddleback investigation, or other unsolved homicides, are urged to contact the Alberta RCMP historical homicide unit by emailing RCMP.KHHU-KHHU.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“This was truly a result of members of the community — both those with key knowledge and those without — working with police as a partnership,” said Insp. Richard McKay, the officer in charge of the Maskwacis RCMP detachment.