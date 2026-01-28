2 people dead after incident in northeast Calgary

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the deaths of two people after an incident in the northeast community of Redstone early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called out to a home along Redstone Park around 12:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.
Police say they found two people suffering from serious injuries, and despite life-saving measures, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died in hospital.
Police did not immediately release any information about potential suspects but did add that there is no risk to the public.
Investigators add that more details will be shared once the autopsies are completed later this week.
