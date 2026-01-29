Menu

Canada

Dog put down after fatal Surrey attack against another in January

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 9:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of dog attacked and killed thanks public for support'
Family of dog attacked and killed thanks public for support
The owners of a small dog that was killed by a larger dog in Surrey are expressing their thanks for the public's support. As Kristen Robinson reports - they're also expressing sympathy for the owners of the attacking dog.
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A dog responsible for a fatal attack on a smaller dog in Surrey, B.C., has been put down.

Jug and Paul Thandi’s 14-year-old Havanese Maltese Lucky was attacked on Jan. 4.

Neighbourhood security video captured the attack and Lucky could be seen being tossed around like a rag doll, until he stopped moving.

The attacking dog was tied up, but was able to get off its owners’ property. The City of Surrey says that after an assessment, the dog was deemed dangerous and was put down after being surrendered by the owner.

The Thandis say they still don’t know what happened to Lucky’s body, as the owners of the other dog reportedly disposed of the remains.

Click to play video: 'Small dog killed by larger dog in Surrey'
Small dog killed by larger dog in Surrey
They did say they are thankful for the support they have received from people they don’t even know.

“I have had strangers that have gone to the Surrey garbage dump that have sat there with people who work there, gone through surveillance videos to see if our dog had been dumped there,” Jug said.

“These are people that I have not even met, the outcry the support, the love that everybody has given us — it’s beyond measure.”

Jug said the family could not have made it through the ordeal without the public’s support.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

