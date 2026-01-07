Video captures small dog being fatally mauled by neighbour’s dog in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Surrey family is seeking closure and justice after their small elderly dog was fatally mauled by a neighbour’s much larger dog, and its body allegedly disposed of following the deadly attack.

“He was a part of our family,” Lucky’s owner, Jug Thandi, said through tears Tuesday. “We can’t, our kids can’t sleep, my in-laws can’t sleep.”

The Thandis brought Lucky into their home in June 2011 as a first dog for their two children.

“We didn’t pick Lucky; Lucky picked my kids,” Jug recalled. “He picked my daughter, went and sat in her lap.”

For more than fourteen years, the Havanese Maltese was the centre of attention in their extended household, greeting visitors at the door, snuggling with Jug’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, and even sitting at the dinner table on special occasions.

The beloved senior pup would have celebrated his 15th birthday in February, but this past Christmas was the family’s last with Lucky.

“We just want closure,” Jug said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s one thing he’s dead, it’s another thing he’s probably lying somewhere in a bag or something.”

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, Jug said Lucky wandered from their home in North Surrey.

When he didn’t return, the Thandis canvassed their neighbourhood, and obtained shocking video surveillance capturing their pet’s demise.

In one security video, Lucky is seen just metres from home on the edge of a neighbour’s driveway, before he’s grabbed by a large dog and dragged onto the adjacent property.

Another angle of surveillance shows the larger dog tossing the elderly dog around like a rag doll, until he stops moving.

Surrey police attended the scene but said their involvement is limited as no criminal offences were suspected.

“The police did do a check on the property, inside the house, outside the house, checked their vehicles,” said Paul Thandi. “The only thing they said they found was blood.”

“They said we know your dog has been attacked, we know your dog most likely didn’t survive that attack, your dog’s remains have been removed from that property by someone from that property,” said Jug.

Surveillance video captures someone from the attacking dog’s property picking something up from the yard and putting it into the trunk of a blue vehicle, before driving away within an hour of the attack.

A woman who answered the door at the property Tuesday downplayed the incident when questioned by Global News.

“It’s not a big deal,” she said before telling a news crew to “put the camera down”.

“We need some accountability,” Jug told Global News. “We’re not getting it.”

The city of Surrey confirmed the incident was reported to Bylaw Enforcement and Animal Services, and an investigation into the fatal dog attack is ongoing.

Jug admits Lucky was off-leash at the time and off their property, but said her family just wants their pet’s remains returned so they can give him a proper sendoff.

“He gave us a lot of love, a lot of good memories,” she said. “We don’t want him lying in some dumpster or some garbage can or some ravine.”

Global News asked the woman at the property if she had disposed of a dog’s body after one of her dogs attacked it, and she did not respond.

The Thandis said they have asked their neighbours about the deadly attack, but claim the woman has denied any involvement.

“We saw the blood, we saw the video. Where’s the body? What’d you do with it?” asked Paul. “That’s all we asked them for and they’re just denying it, and I just wish they’d be honest.”

“Our dog, he needs justice,” pleaded Jug. “I do not want this to happen to a child on our street.”