Calgary police charge 3 teens in connection with ‘terrifying’ crime spree

Some Calgary residents face thousands of dollars in repairs after police say a group of teenagers went on a crime spree in several communities, using pellet guns and baseball bats to damage homes and vehicles.

“About a week ago we came out in the evening and noticed that a rock had been smashed into the car window,” said Rebecca St. John, who lives in the community of Beddington Heights, in northwest Calgary.

“We didn’t notice the window in the house until the next day when we were out looking at the car and noticed the window had been shot and our siding had also had a rock thrown at it.”

Police say homes and vehicles in Coventry Hills and Sandstone Valley were among the other communities targeted in the crime spree that took place between Jan. 12 and 14.

View image in full screen This home on Bernard Mews, in the community of Beddington Heights, NW, is one of several homes and vehicles that police say were damaged in the crime spree. Global News

In one instance, a driver in Coventry Hills reported another vehicle pulled up alongside his before an occupant smashed both passenger side windows with a baseball bat, while another pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun at him before the vehicle fled.

In another, a couple driving along Deerfoot Trail heard two loud bangs before their their passenger side window shattered. Investigators later recovered a brass pellet.

In another, police say two youths approached a vehicle parked outside a 7-Eleven store, flashed what appeared to be firearms, then chased after the victims vehicle before firing multiple shots as they drove through the area.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

“It’s scary, right? You don’t know when it’s happening, if it’s in the middle of the night, we didn’t hear anything,” said St. John.

"Terrifying, absolutely terrifying. This is a safe community normally; like, not a lot of stuff happens around here."

Several homes also had their windows or siding damaged by rocks or shots from a pellet gun.

View image in full screen A hole caused by a shot from a pellet gun, that police say was part of a crime spree across several Calgary communities that has resulted in charges against three teenagers. Global News

Calgary police have announced charges against three teenagers.

Thanks to statements from victims and witnesses, along with CCTV footage gathered by investigators, police were able to identify several suspects and working with school liaison officers, they determined the vandalism appeared to be linked to an ongoing school conflict.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, two youth were taken into custody without incident.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, mischief to property and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Another 17-year-old male has been charged with mischief to property and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

A third 17-year-old male was later identified and taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 16. He is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, mischief to property, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

All three teenagers are scheduled to appear in court next month, however, they cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

St. John said she and her neighbours are taking increased security precautions around their cars and homes.

View image in full screen Residents of the communities hit by the crime spree describe the experience as “terrifying.” Provided to Global News

Police are also asking anyone who has information about the incidents that may be of interest to investigators to give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.