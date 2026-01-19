Menu

Crime

A year of harassment and death threats results in charges against Calgary man

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2026 4:50 pm
Slashed tires seen on one of several vehicles in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood on Feb. 16, 2020. View image in full screen
File photo of a slashed tire. Global News
Calgary police and RCMP have made an arrest in the case of a family they say was targeted and terrorized for months by slashed tires and death threats.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney says the family does not know the person accused.

She says the family from Okotoks, south of Calgary, began receiving threats in February of last year through social media from someone using false accounts.

That included a campaign of intimidation, taunting and harassment along with death threats against three members.

Slaney said things escalated in August when the victims’ tires were slashed and it happened on three more occasions in the months that followed.

“It was at first mischief and then it kind of went from there,” Slaney said Monday.

Court orders were sought to identify the owner of the social media accounts, and a suspect, who resided in Calgary, was identified.

Last month, Calgary police began investigating after another victim received death threats through the same social media accounts, leading to the two agencies teaming up.

“It’s very interesting for sure and it was a great result with CPS realizing they had the same suspect and then they worked together,” Slaney said.

An arrest of a 27-year-old Calgary man was made last week.

Imran Yusuf faces multiple charges, including threats, harassment, mischief over $5,000 and threats to hurt an animal.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

