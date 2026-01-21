Calgary police investigate break and enters involving travelling crime groups

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a series of break and enters in December that they believe may be connected to travelling crime groups.

Police say between Dec. 5 and Dec. 13, 2025, someone gained entry to a residence located in the 0-100 block of Hamptons Grove northwest by damaging a patio door and window.

Once inside, the suspect stole high-value jewelry from the bedrooms.

On Dec. 6, 2025, officers responded to another break and enter in the 200 block of Edenwold Drive northwest, where it’s believed the suspect gained entry to the home by smashing the glass on a rear sliding door.

Investigators say the suspect appears to have searched the residence’s bedrooms, closets and drawers, but at this time it’s unknown if anything was taken.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, at around 5 p.m., police were called out to reports of another break-in at a residence in the 7000 block of California Boulevard northeast.

Investigators say the suspects appear to have scaled a backyard fence, then forced entry into the home by smashing the glass on a rear sliding door.

Once inside they stole some luxury high-end accessories and $300 in Canadian currency before fleeing the scene.

In each of the incidents, police say the residents were not home and the thieves left untouched a number of electronic and trackable items.

Investigators are now turning to the public for assistance in finding those responsible, including releasing photos of the vehicle they were driving and a suspect.

In all incidents, police say the vehicle being driven was believed to be a grey or silver 2024 or 2025 Toyota Sienna XSE.

It was last seen driving in northwest Calgary between Friday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 8, in the community of Edgemont on Saturday, Dec. 6, and in the community of Monterey Park at around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2025.

Calgary police say the suspect or suspects are believed to have been driving a grey or silver 2024 or 2025 Toyota Sienna XSE. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Police are also issuing a reminder to homeowners to take steps to secure their vehicles, property and valuables and they have produced a list of crime prevention tips available online at calgarypolice.ca.

Anyone with information about the cases that may be of interest to investigators is also being asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.