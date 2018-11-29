87 charges laid against 4 people in Calgary break-and-enter investigation; stolen mail recovered: police

Calgary police have laid a total of 87 charges against four people in a break-and-enter investigation that spanned from Alberta to British Columbia.

Police said the charges stem from an investigation that began in August 2018 when investigators noticed an uptick in break-and-enter crimes, vehicle thefts and fraud in the Calgary area.

The investigation, which involved the Edmonton Police Service, Vancouver Police Department and the RCMP, eventually led investigators them to identify four people from Surrey, B.C.

Police said using this information, they conducted a search warrant in the 9000-block of Bridleridge Green S.W. where three people were arrested. Police said a fourth person was arrested at a later date.

“As a result, evidence from multiple break-and-enter offences were recovered,” police said in a news release Thursday. “Police seized seven firearms, various stolen property and more than 5,000 pieces of stolen mail originating from four different provinces. This affected 2,194 members of the public.”

Police said about 3,970 pieces of the recovered mail were confirmed stolen by Canada Post.

“The recovered mail will eventually be returned to the rightful recipients, once the disruption to Canada Post service is resolved,” police said.

Police have charged Robert Paul Allard, 30, Steven Edward Hart, 34, Courtney Lee Delf, 29, and Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25 with 87 offences in total:

Break and enter commit (residential & commercial)

Motor vehicle theft

Disguise to commit an indictable offence

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Use of a stolen credit card

Fraud under $5,000

Identity theft

Breach of probation

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possess firearm obtained by crime

Knowing possession of an unlicensed firearm

Possess weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of stolen mail

