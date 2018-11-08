54 arrested in 3-month rash of Calgary vehicle thefts

Over the past three months, Calgary police have arrested a total of 54 people after vehicles worth $1.1 million were stolen in the southern Alberta city.

One of the suspects was arrested Wednesday night, police said. That man was wanted on 62 outstanding warrants for previous offences and is now facing 13 additional charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and fleeing from police.

The other 53 suspects are facing a total of 251 Criminal Code charges related to stolen vehicles, stolen property and drug and weapons offences. Calgary police said the 53 suspects were wanted on a total of 211 outstanding warrants at the time of their arrest.

“The offenders that we are arresting in stolen vehicles are more often than not involved in multiple other crimes,” Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley of the CPS District Support Unit said.

“In Calgary, offenders use stolen vehicles as a means to facilitate other crimes that can cause great risk to the public. Members of our auto theft team, as well as our front-line patrol officers, see this concerning activity on a daily basis.”

As part of the investigation, police recovered 44 stolen vehicles.

Police are warning drivers that vehicle thefts increase when temperatures drop. Drivers are encouraged to never leave their vehicle unlocked while it’s running and to use a remote starter whenever possible.