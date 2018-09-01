Police descend on IKEA as officers arrest driver of stolen vehicle

A heavy police presence at IKEA on Saturday afternoon had many shoppers wondering what was happening.

Just before 5 p.m., several police vehicles were on scene at the southeast Calgary store, blocking the entrances and exits.

Calgary police said the HAWC helicopter had been tracking the driver of a stolen vehicle since 3 p.m. and followed the car to IKEA.

At the store, a man was reportedly taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured.