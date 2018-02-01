Police uncover elderly Calgary woman’s $10K wheelchair during stolen vehicle investigation

Calgary police say they’ve recovered a wheelchair stolen from an elderly woman last October.

Police said Thursday, that officers were investigating an unrelated crime when they found the electric wheelchair, worth $10,000.

The black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair was taken from a detached garage in the 1500 block of Mardale Way N.E., sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, 2017.

Police said officers were looking for two suspects connected to a stolen vehicle investigation at a home in the 4300 block of 38 Street N.E. when they noticed an electric wheelchair that “seemed out of place” at the home.

They said officers had followed the stolen vehicle from 14 Street N.W. and 64 Avenue N.W. to the northeast residence with the assistance of HAWCS.

Officers checked the serial number of the wheelchair and learned it was the same one taken during the October 2017 break in.

The wheelchair was returned to its owner on Wednesday, they said.

Chase Arthur Neault, 29, is charged with two counts of breaching a court condition and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A second suspect was released without charges.

The investigations into both the stolen wheelchair and stolen vehicle are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.