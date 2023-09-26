Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police arrest man accused of posing as inspector to enter seniors’ homes

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 2:27 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who police believe posed as an inspector to gain entry and then steal items from Calgary seniors has been arrested and charged.

Calgary Police Service investigators identified seven door-to-door break and enters in a six-week period between Aug. 11 and Sept. 15, believing them all to be connected.

Police said the offender would present himself as an inspector or city employee stating he needed to check the home’s furnace or hot water tank.

Once inside, the man stole various items, including jewelry and wallets, police said. It wasn’t until after the man left that the victims realized they had items missing from their home and contacted police.

Police said cash, identity documents, bank cards and 54 pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP release video of attempted scam hoping to catch suspects'
Alberta RCMP release video of attempted scam hoping to catch suspects
Trending Now

Officers located and arrested one man in Mayland Heights on Sept. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also tracked down the stolen jewelry, which had been sold to pawn shops throughout the city, recovering all 54 stolen pieces.

Ajaypal Gill, 31, of Edmonton has been charged with break and enter and trafficking stolen property. Gill is due to appear in court on Oct. 4.

The CPS believes there were other similar break and enters during the same time period and is continuing to investigate whether they are connected.

Anyone who has been the victim of a theft or has information about the thefts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary break and enterimpersonationCalgary theftsAjaypal Gill
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices