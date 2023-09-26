Calgary police arrest man accused of posing as inspector to enter seniors’ homes

Send this page to someone via email

A man who police believe posed as an inspector to gain entry and then steal items from Calgary seniors has been arrested and charged.

Calgary Police Service investigators identified seven door-to-door break and enters in a six-week period between Aug. 11 and Sept. 15, believing them all to be connected.

Police said the offender would present himself as an inspector or city employee stating he needed to check the home’s furnace or hot water tank.

Once inside, the man stole various items, including jewelry and wallets, police said. It wasn’t until after the man left that the victims realized they had items missing from their home and contacted police.

Police said cash, identity documents, bank cards and 54 pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Officers located and arrested one man in Mayland Heights on Sept. 19.

Police also tracked down the stolen jewelry, which had been sold to pawn shops throughout the city, recovering all 54 stolen pieces.

Ajaypal Gill, 31, of Edmonton has been charged with break and enter and trafficking stolen property. Gill is due to appear in court on Oct. 4.

The CPS believes there were other similar break and enters during the same time period and is continuing to investigate whether they are connected.

Anyone who has been the victim of a theft or has information about the thefts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.