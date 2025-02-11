Calgary police ask for help to identify Mount Pleasant break-and-enter suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for an attempted break-and-enter that occurred while a woman was inside her home.

The incident in January took place in the community of Mount Pleasant.

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be responsible for trying to break into a home in Mount Pleasant while the homeowner was inside. Calgary Police

On Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 800 block of 24 Avenue N.W., the woman received a notification on her phone that someone was at her front door.

She didn’t recognize the man, so police said she refused to open the door — but the man began kicking at it to try to gain entry to the home.

View image in full screen Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying this man who is believed to be responsible for an attempted break in at a home in Mount Pleasant on January 25, 2025. Calgary Police

The woman fled the home through the back door and immediately called police.

The suspect was unable to get into the house and is believed to have eventually fled the area in a silver 2006 Ford Escape.

The suspect is described as:

40 to 60 years old

Slim build

long, grey hair styled in a ponytail

last seen wearing a denim jacket, a navy-blue shirt, dark-coloured pants, sunglasses, and black Nike gloves

Police have also released photos of the suspect and the vehicle in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

The suspect in the attempted break and enter is believed to have fled the scene in a silver 2006 Ford Escape. Calgary Police

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the Crime Stoppers website at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips from the app store.