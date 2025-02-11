Calgary police ask for help to identify Mount Pleasant break-and-enter suspect

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for an attempted break-and-enter that occurred while a woman was inside her home.
The incident in January took place in the community of Mount Pleasant.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 800 block of 24 Avenue N.W., the woman received a notification on her phone that someone was at her front door.
She didn’t recognize the man, so police said she refused to open the door — but the man began kicking at it to try to gain entry to the home.
The woman fled the home through the back door and immediately called police.
The suspect was unable to get into the house and is believed to have eventually fled the area in a silver 2006 Ford Escape.
The suspect is described as:
- 40 to 60 years old
- Slim build
- long, grey hair styled in a ponytail
- last seen wearing a denim jacket, a navy-blue shirt, dark-coloured pants, sunglasses, and black Nike gloves
Police have also released photos of the suspect and the vehicle in hopes someone will recognize him.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the Crime Stoppers website at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips from the app store.
