2 men arrested following fatal stabbing, police pursuit in Cape Breton

Two men are in custody following a fatal stabbing in Whitney Pier, Cape Breton Regional Police say.
Officers responded to the scene on Frederich Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and found a man suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, police say.
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Officers on scene identified a suspect vehicle travelling on the South Bar Highway towards New Waterford. Police said they pursued the vehicle for some time before stopping “in the interest of public safety.”
The Street Crime and Community Safety Unit was called to continue looking for the vehicle.
With assistance from the RCMP, officers were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 223 near Orangedale around 1 p.m.
The two men in the vehicle were placed under arrest. No charges have been laid yet.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating with assistance from forensic identification officers who remain on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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