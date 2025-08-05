Calgary police charge 17 people in series of overnight break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid more than 100 charges against a group of adults and youths believed to be responsible for more that 45 break and enters between August 2024 and June 2025.

In June, police issued a public warning about an increase in overnight break and enters that took place across the city between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., while homeowners were asleep.

Following an investigation by a specially-created task force, officers executed three search warrants at residences in southeast Calgary, and charges were laid against eight adults and nine youths, police said.

The suspects range in age from 43 to 15.

Investigators believe the suspects are known to one another and were working in a co-ordinated effort to target the homes.

View image in full screen In June 2025, Calgary police issued a warning to homeowners about a series of residential break and enters that took place while the victims were asleep inside their residence, with the suspects entering through unlocked doors or cutting through window screens. Global News

Among the charges they face are break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest, flight from a police officer, assaulting a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Rob MacKenzie describes the arrests as the culmination of a “large and complex investigation.”

Anyone with further information about the break and enters, or similar incidents, is asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.