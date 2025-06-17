Calgary police warn homeowners about string of brazen overnight break-ins

Calgary police said they have received more than 30 recent reports of overnight residential break and enters, while the homeowners were asleep in their beds.

Police said most of the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., and in many instances the thieves entered the homes by cutting through the screens of unlocked windows or gained entry through unlocked doors.

After gaining entry to the homes, investigators said the thieves searched for keys to the owners’ vehicles — and have managed to steal more than 20 of them in conjunction with the break-ins.

“Our offenders are primarily targeting vehicle keys. However, they are also stealing items of opportunity,” said Sgt. Rob MacKenzie, investigator in charge of the Calgary police break and enter team.

“So if there’s a purse or wallet or electronics lying around, they’re taking those as well. But their main focus is taking vehicle keys and then stealing those vehicles,” said MacKenzie.

So far, police said there haven’t been any reports of a physical confrontation or interaction with the thieves. However, police are concerned that could happen.

“If homeowners do find themselves in a position where they’re face-to-face with an intruder inside their home, we’re asking them to retreat to a position of safety and call 911 immediately,” said MacKenzie.

“Don’t, under any circumstances, try and confront these intruders.”

MacKenzie said police believe they know who some of the intruders are, but are also asking homeowners to help prevent the thefts by offering up a long list of safety tips, including:

Lock all windows and doors – even when you are home;

Keep all valuables, including purses, wallets and keys away from the front door and don’t store them in an obvious location;

Consider using a safe for valuables and important documents and keep it in a well-hidden area;

Close your blinds to prevent people from looking inside your home;

Install lights that are motion-activated or on a timer;

Make sure your basement windows are locked;

Consider installing an alarm system and security or doorbell cameras as a deterrent; and

Practice the 9 p.m. routine.

“The last person to go to bed at the end of the night, make sure all the doors and windows are locked and valuables are placed out of sight, close blinds, use motion sensor lights and there’s a whole series of things that can be found on the Calgary Police Service website under 9 p.m. routine,” said MacKenzie.

Police are also urging residents to be familiar with their neighbourhood and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity — report the licence plate, colour, make, model, year and unique features, such as stickers or damage on any suspicious vehicles — and note the physical descriptions of any suspicious people, including the clothing and footwear they are wearing.

“If something like a vehicle or person makes you think twice, then just give us a shout,” said MacKenzie. “We’d be happy to come in and check it out and investigate it. Just don’t guess, just give us a shout and we’ll come check it.”

Anyone who may have information on the recent break and enters that could be of interest to police is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers cy calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.