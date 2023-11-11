Calgary police investigating break-and-enter and shooting in northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police officers are investigating a break-and-enter and shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the northeast community of Abbeydale.

According to a Saturday evening news release, multiple suspects broke into a residence in the 800 block of Abbotsford Drive N.E. at around 4:05 a.m. The residence was occupied by five adults and two children, police said.

Police said the suspects assaulted two of the adults and demanded money and other items before fleeing the residence.

Police added multiple gunshots were fired as the suspects were leaving, which struck neighbouring homes.

Two adults were sent to hospital with “significant injuries,” police said. The other adults and two children were not injured.

Police are investigating the incident and said they believe three or four suspects were involved. The suspects were wearing masks and carrying handguns, according to the release.

Police also said some of the suspects fled on foot, while others fled in a red truck.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Abbeydale resident Miranda Coutts said this is the first time an incident like this happened in the area. She said she heard banging outside of her residence early in the morning but didn’t see anything when she checked her cameras.

Coutts said she just wants her two children to feel safe in the city.

“We’ve been here for two years now and this is the first time something like this happening in the area. It’s kind of shocking,” she said. “Hopefully it’s just a targeted incident and doesn’t spread further.”

Residents Debbie Thomas said she heard six and seven gunshots early in the morning but went back to sleep shortly after. Her husband, Craig Thomas, didn’t hear the gunshots but saw numerous police cars when he woke up.

“I’m not surprised,” Craig said. “It’s not a big deal. It’s five houses away.”

“It’s close to home. You don’t really know what’s happening there but there’s always been a police presence in that area,” Debbie said.