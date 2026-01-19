Winnipeg Jets shutout by Blackhawks 2-0 in Toews’ return to Chicago

Send this page to someone via email

It was a night a long time in the making for Jonathan Toews, making his highly anticipated return to Chicago on Monday.

But after all the buildup and an unforgettable ovation for the longtime captain of the Blackhawks, a game still needed to be played, and the Winnipeg Jets failed to score in a 2-0 loss.

By far the most memorable part of the first period came during the first media timeout when a ‘thank you’ video played in the arena to mark the return of Toews. Toews then skated around the ice while fans stood and cheered for their longtime captain during an ovation that lasted several minutes.

Toews tapped his chest to show his gratitude several times and raised his stick during the outpouring before it eventually subsided and play resumed.

Neither team managed to score in the opening 20 minutes, with Chicago squandering a lengthy 5-on-3 and the Jets failing to generate much on a power play of their own. Both teams registered 12 shots on goal.

The second period looked much like the first with the Jets creating more high danger opportunities than Chicago but it stayed 0-0 until the Blackhawks broke the ice at the 13:21 mark.

The play began in the Chicago end and seemed innocuous enough as Ryan Donato sent the puck floating in the air down the ice from his own end. The puck landed in the slot in the Winnipeg zone with Dylan Samberg and Jason Dickinson arriving to the puck around the same time.

But as Samberg tried to knock it away with his stick, Dickinson collected it and whipped a shot that beat Connor Hellebuyck high to open the scoring.

Connor Bedard nearly made it 2-0 late in the period on a power play but Hellebuyck made a sprawling, highlight-reel glove save to take a sure goal away and keep the deficit at one goal heading to the third.

Winnipeg got a third power play at the 6:35 mark of the third but again failed to get much done against one of the top penalty killing units in the NHL.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker with less than two minutes to go but Bedard sealed the win into the empty net with 1:20 remaining.

Spencer Knight stopped all 32 shots he faced to earn his third shutout of the season while Hellebuyck was saddled with the loss after making 22 saves.

The Jets will try to get back into the win column Tuesday night when they host St. Louis. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m. with play-by-play just after 7 p.m.