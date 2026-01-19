Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

90% of Edmonton drivers ignored latest seasonal parking ban: City report

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 19, 2026 8:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '90% of Edmonton drivers ignored parking ban as city council discusses fines, low compliance rate'
90% of Edmonton drivers ignored parking ban as city council discusses fines, low compliance rate
City council is discussing how to get Edmontonians to comply with parking bans for snow clearing. It comes as a new report from city staff shows 90 per cent of Edmontonians did not follow the latest parking ban. Jasmine King explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

City council is discussing how to get Edmontonians to better comply with parking bans for snow clearing.

It comes as a new report from city staff shows that only 10 per cent of residents complied with the Phase 2 parking ban that went into effect last week.

The ban was necessary after weeks of back-to-back heavy snowfalls that dumped upwards of 70 centimetres of snow on Edmonton, followed by a warm-up that left streets a slushy, rutted mess.

At City Hall on Monday, councillors debated how to get more Edmontonians to get their vehicles off the street.

“When we have to pay to do the same road twice, that’s inefficient, that’s unacceptable,” said Michael Janz, Ward papastew councillor. “It’s penalizing neighbours. Good actors are moving their vehicles, other folks are not.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fine for ignoring the parking ban currently sits at $250 — a high price set in 2022 to help cover the cost of towing those who didn’t move and try to change behaviour.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But, enforcement funding was then reduced starting in 2023.

That meant fewer officers — down from 15 to five — and towing services were also limited. It was discussed, but in the end the fine was not changed Monday.

“If we keep switching things up, if our administration doesn’t know how many officers to plan for each year, it makes their work a little bit difficult, too,” said Jo-Anne Wright, Ward Sspomitapi councillor.

“I think Edmontonians also need to know that we’re gonna have a consistent level of enforcement.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I think Edmontonians also need to know that we're gonna have a consistent level of enforcement."
Click to play video: 'City says Edmonton snow clearing within service levels, expected to be done next week'
City says Edmonton snow clearing within service levels, expected to be done next week
Trending Now

The union representing city workers says it’s running into some difficulties while trying to fully clear the roads.

Story continues below advertisement

“They want to do a good job. When there are parked cars on the street, it prevents them from doing the best job they possibly can do,” said Eric Lewis, CUPE 30 president.

“It’s frustrating for them.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's frustrating for them."

Lewis says some areas were not cleared at all because the city staff trying to do their work were threatened and harassed by residents.

“We’ve heard reports of people throwing shovels at the units, one person had a baseball bat pulled out on them.

“There has been death threats, verbal assaults … on these people who are just trying to do their jobs.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There has been death threats, verbal assaults … on these people who are just trying to do their jobs."
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices