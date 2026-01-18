Recipe: Braised pork collar

Braised Pork Collar
Recipe by: Warren Chow, Executive Chef, Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
Serves: 4–6 (Pork shoulder may be substituted if collar is unavailable.)
Ingredients
· 3 lb pork collar, thawed
· 1½ quarts chicken brine, cold
· 1¼ cups pork marinade (recipe above)
Method
1. Brine
o Place pork in a large container and fully submerge in chicken brine.
o Weight down if needed.
o Refrigerate for six hours.
2. Marinate
o Remove pork from brine and pat dry.
o Place pork in a large zip-top freezer bag.
o Add 1¼ cups preferred pork marinade.
o Press out excess air and seal.
o Refrigerate for 6 hours.
o Preheat oven to 165°F (or lowest possible setting, typically 170°F).
o Place sealed bag in a roasting pan.
o Cook for 10–12 hours, until very tender.
4. Rest & Chill
o Let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.
o Refrigerate until fully chilled.
5. Finish the Jus
o Remove pork from bag.
o Strain cooking liquid into a saucepan.
o Simmer gently and reduce by about one-third.
o Reserve for serving.
Cassoulet-Style White Beans
Yield: ~2½ quarts Serves: 6–8 as a side
Ingredients
· 1½ lb dried white beans (Great Northern or Cannellini), soaked overnight
· 2½ cups canned diced tomatoes with juice
· 2½ cups chicken stock
· 3 large yellow onions, diced
· 6 garlic cloves, minced
· 2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped
· 2 bay leaves
· 2 tbsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
· 2 tsp ground black pepper
· ⅓ cup duck fat (or olive oil)
Method
1. Drain soaked beans and set aside.
2. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, heat duck fat over medium-high heat.
o Add onions and garlic.
o Cook until soft, lightly golden, and sweet, about 10–12 minutes.
3. Add beans and thyme; stir to coat.
4. Add diced tomatoes with juice and chicken stock.
5. Bring to a gentle boil, then add bay leaves, salt, and pepper.
6. Reduce heat to a low simmer.
o Cook 45 minutes to 1½ hours, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender and liquid is thick and saucy.
7. If liquid reduces too quickly before beans are tender, add ½ cup warm stock or water at a time as needed.
8. Adjust seasoning with salt.
o Remove bay leaves before serving.
