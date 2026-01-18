Recipe: Braised pork collar

See more sharing options

Braised Pork Collar

Recipe by: Warren Chow, Executive Chef, Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

Serves: 4–6 (Pork shoulder may be substituted if collar is unavailable.)

Ingredients

· 3 lb pork collar, thawed

· 1½ quarts chicken brine, cold

· 1¼ cups pork marinade (recipe above)

Method

1. Brine

o Place pork in a large container and fully submerge in chicken brine.

o Weight down if needed.

o Refrigerate for six hours.

2. Marinate

o Remove pork from brine and pat dry.

o Place pork in a large zip-top freezer bag.

o Add 1¼ cups preferred pork marinade.

o Press out excess air and seal.

o Refrigerate for 6 hours.

3. Slow Cook

o Preheat oven to 165°F (or lowest possible setting, typically 170°F).

o Place sealed bag in a roasting pan.

o Cook for 10–12 hours, until very tender.

4. Rest & Chill

o Let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

o Refrigerate until fully chilled.

5. Finish the Jus

o Remove pork from bag.

o Strain cooking liquid into a saucepan.

o Simmer gently and reduce by about one-third.

o Reserve for serving.

Cassoulet-Style White Beans

Yield: ~2½ quarts Serves: 6–8 as a side

Ingredients

· 1½ lb dried white beans (Great Northern or Cannellini), soaked overnight

· 2½ cups canned diced tomatoes with juice

· 2½ cups chicken stock

· 3 large yellow onions, diced

· 6 garlic cloves, minced

· 2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

· 2 bay leaves

· 2 tbsp kosher salt, plus more to taste

· 2 tsp ground black pepper

· ⅓ cup duck fat (or olive oil)

Method

1. Drain soaked beans and set aside.

2. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, heat duck fat over medium-high heat.

o Add onions and garlic.

o Cook until soft, lightly golden, and sweet, about 10–12 minutes.

3. Add beans and thyme; stir to coat.

4. Add diced tomatoes with juice and chicken stock.

5. Bring to a gentle boil, then add bay leaves, salt, and pepper.

6. Reduce heat to a low simmer.

o Cook 45 minutes to 1½ hours, stirring occasionally, until beans are tender and liquid is thick and saucy.

7. If liquid reduces too quickly before beans are tender, add ½ cup warm stock or water at a time as needed.

8. Adjust seasoning with salt.

o Remove bay leaves before serving.