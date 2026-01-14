Amazon customer fights for reimbursement after delivery truck damages fence

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman who shops with Amazon had a home delivery she won’t soon forget. Annet Martens says an Amazon delivery truck damaged her property, leaving her with a big repair bill. “I went straight outside, but by that time the driver was gone,” said Martens.

The Chilliwack, B.C. resident says in May 2025, an Amazon delivery truck backed onto her front lawn and uprooted her fence posts, causing a section of the structure to collapse.

Surveillance footage captured the incident. Even more alarming, she says, the driver never notified her of the damage. “He just got out of the van, delivered my parcel to the front door, and went back to his van and drove away,” Martens told Consumer Matters.

Martens says she filed a police report and contacted Amazon immediately via email several times, but says she didn’t get much of a response. “The reply basically just said they were sorry for what happened,” said Martens.

Between May and the end of November 2025, Martens says she was bounced around by Amazon with no resolution in sight.

“First to three different locations within Amazon, and then they directed them to an insurance company in the States, who directed me to another insurance company and then to a third and then they directed me to ICBC, who then told me to then contact my house insurance,” said Martens.

Martens says that wasn’t an option since her home insurance required a $1,000 deductible, which she says was more than the cost to repair the fence. Martens says the cost was approximately $600. Eventually, she paid for the repair out of pocket.

“I think it’s super poor customer service and no responsibility on their part,” said Martens.

Retail analyst David Ian Gray says, in his opinion, Amazon does not have a deep culture of customer service or elevated experience. “When a consumer makes a purchase from Amazon, most of the time it’s going to go as expected, that’s why they’ve been successful. When it doesn’t go well, then they should not expect there to be an easy path to a resolution, if any path to a resolution,” said Gray.

Consumer Matters reached out to Amazon about Marten’s case and within days, she received notice of a full reimbursement for her damaged fence.

Amazon stated in part:

“Delivery drivers are employed by Delivery Service Partners, which are independent businesses that contract with Amazon to deliver packages.”

“Amazon works directly with our Delivery Service Partners to investigate any claims involving our customers and support their resolution.”

Martens says she’s happy, but it shouldn’t have taken this long or so much effort. “I was jumping through hoops for nine months and then the news calls and now we’ve got a resolution, but I am thankful that we have it,” she said.