SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

AI-generated CRA tax scams increasing, cybersecurity experts warn

By Anne Drewa Global News
Posted March 2, 2026 10:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'AI tax scams are increasing, Canada Revenue Agency says'
AI tax scams are increasing, Canada Revenue Agency says
Tax scams, including artificial intelligence, are on the rise, the Canada Revenue Agency says. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa looks at how you can protect yourself and what to look out for, especially as tax time approaches.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tax season is underway and security experts warn that artificial intelligence is making it easier for even inexperienced fraudsters to fool their victims.

“With AI, they can craft emails that are so believable compared to years past,” Kaseya cybersecurity expert Miles Walker told Consumer Matters.

The Canada Revenue Agency has stated that generative AI is creating more sophisticated malicious content, which would have previously required significant knowledge, time, and resources to design. Walker says this year he expects to see a significant rise in AI-generated voice calls, which weren’t part of a cybercriminal’s playbook in the past.

“It’s become so much easier to generate those life-like voice calls and what they are doing is that they will send you to a call centre where you are going to be giving out information that you shouldn’t be giving out,” said Walker.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker also expects to see an uptick in scams after the April 30 deadline to file your personal taxes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This year, more than any other, they are going to be looking at ways to attack you both before the April 30th deadline and after,” said Walker.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: How to avoid tax scams'
Consumer Matters: How to avoid tax scams
Trending Now

Common red flags to avoid being scammed include texts, voicemails, and emails created with a sense of urgency, a promise of large refunds, or a request to verify your personal credentials or banking information.

“Never click on any links and only go to the agency’s (CRA) official website,” said Walker.

The CRA is also reminding taxpayers that the agency will never send refunds or payments by e-transfer or text message, threaten to deport or arrest you or use aggressive and threatening language.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker also recommends people set up multi-factor authentication to add another layer of protection to personal devices and accounts. He’s also encouraging families to have an open dialogue around fraud.

“Have conversations with your parents. If you have kids that are at the tax-paying age, have a conversation about cybersecurity. They probably haven’t learned anything of this in school. When we are talking about older family members, they are the most vulnerable and that’s one of the prey that cybercriminals are looking to attack,” Walker added.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices