Manwin Hotel in Winnipeg ‘lost’ after fire erupts overnight

Winnipeg fire crews are responding to a raging blaze at the former Manwin Hotel, with officials saying they’re working to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in the now-vacant hotel in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:46 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the city.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

“This building is well involved,” platoon chief of fire rescue operations Steve Kumka said. “We won’t be putting this one out. We’re trying to save the building, Main Street Project, to the south and the other building to the north. When the crews arrived, this building [the Manwin] was already basically lost.”

“The building has sustained major damage and is a “total loss,” said the City of Winnipeg in a news release.

Firefighters have been attacking the flames from the outside the building as it’s unsafe to enter. Aerial ladders and hose lines have been used both to spray water on the flames and to protect the neighbouring buildings.

No injuries have so far been reported.

A “huge” evacuation was issued for Main Street Project, Kumka said. He added that an emergency operations centre has been opened to help those who will be displaced.

Kumka told Global News that some people have gone to the Siloam Mission for shelter, with others going to the Salvation Army. He estimated that at least 100 people have been evacuated.

The currently vacant hotel, which served as a residence for some people, was vacated early last year after it was plagued by crime and other issues. The city cited ongoing compliance and permitting issues in ordering that it be vacated.

Nick Kasper, the president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, said in a statement that “this development is not unexpected.”

“The location has been shuttered for more than a year, and vacant, unoccupied, or under-construction buildings represent some of the highest fire risks in our community,” he said. “With no occupants to detect smoke early and fire protection systems often inactive or incomplete, fires can grow unchecked before being reported.”

According to Kumka, the fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined.

Main Street will be closed in both directions between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue as crews continue their work on the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.