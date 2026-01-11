Recipe: Chicken burrito bowl

See more sharing options

If you’re a burrito lover and want one that you can make ahead, this chicken burrito bowl is basically a deconstructed burrito that hits all the right notes: tender pulled chicken, roasted sweet yams, fluffy quinoa, a fresh black bean & corn salad, and a drizzle of creamy buttermilk ranch.

It’s colourful, full of texture, and packed with flavour — and the best part? It’s a healthy meal you can prepare ahead of time, which makes it perfect for lunch prep, casual dinners, or even feeding a crowd.

Why This Recipe Works

● Pulled chicken is flavourful and juicy: Cooking the shredded chicken in a smoky, spicy tomato sauce keeps it tender and full of flavour.

● Roasted yams add sweetness: They balance the smoky heat of the chicken and the freshness of the salad.

● Black bean & corn salad is bright and fresh: Lime, garlic, and a touch of cayenne make it zingy without being overpowering.

● Customizable: You can add avocado, jalapeño, or extra cilantro depending on your mood.

Ingredients

Pulled Chicken

1 whole roasted chicken

(can be made ahead, but store-bought also works well here to save time! )

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ small yellow onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup fire-roasted tomatoes

2 tsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chipotle puree

¼ cup water or chicken broth

1 Tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

Black Bean & Corn Salad

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 (540 ml) can black beans, rinsed and drained

¾ cup frozen corn

½ bell pepper, finely diced

1 tomato, finely diced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 cucumber, small dice

Method

1. Begin Roasting Yams and Start cooking Quinoa

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Toss cubed yams with a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper, and roast for 20–25 minutes until golden and tender.

While the yams are roasting, cook the quinoa according to package instructions and begin making the pulled chicken.

2. Make the Pulled Chicken

Remove the meat from your roasted chicken and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté onion for 4 minutes until translucent, then add garlic and cook 2 more minutes until fragrant.

Stir in chili powder, cumin, salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, and chipotle puree until combined. Pour in water or broth and bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat and simmer very gently for 15 minutes.

(at this point, check your yams and quinoa, they’re likely done and you can set them aside)

Add shredded chicken and cook for another 10 minutes to soak up the flavours. Stir in fresh cilantro just before serving.

While the chicken is simmering, start your black bean and corn salad

3. Make the Black Bean & Corn Salad

In a small jar, combine olive oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, and cayenne. Shake well.

In a bowl, mix black beans, corn, bell pepper, tomato, green onions, cucumber and cilantro. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.

4. Assemble the Bowls

Divide quinoa and roasted yams between serving bowls. Top with pulled chicken and a generous scoop of black bean & corn salad. Drizzle with buttermilk ranch, scatter pickled red onions, and garnish with extra cilantro leaves.

Notes & Tips

● Make ahead: Chicken, salad, quinoa, and yams can all be prepped a day ahead. Assemble just before serving.

● Extra flavour: Add avocado slices, a squeeze of lime, or a few jalapeño slices.

● Meal prep friendly: These bowls store well in the fridge for up to 3 days.

● Spice level: Adjust the chipotle puree and cayenne in the salad to suit your taste.