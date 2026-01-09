Calgary police investigate suspicious death in community of Canyon Meadows

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in her 80s after officers were called out to a home in the southwest community of Canyon Meadows on Thursday.

Police say the call came in around 10:50 a.m. to a home in the 13000 block of Canterbury Gardens southwest.

Officers found the woman, who was already dead.

Few details have been released, but investigators were still at the scene Friday morning, looking for video from CCTV cameras and hoping to speak to any witnesses.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds a home on Canterbury Gardens southwest after Calgary police were called out on Thursday to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in her 80s. Global News

Anyone with information that might be of use to investigators is being asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.