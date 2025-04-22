Menu

Crime

Mother of Calgary murder suspect details hallucinations and fear months before attack

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 3:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Murder trial begins for man accused in random downtown Calgary attack'
Murder trial begins for man accused in random downtown Calgary attack
Watch from March 31, 2025: The first-degree murder trial of Michael Adneyi, accused in the random attack on Vanessa Ladouceur in March 2022, is underway in Calgary. Elissa Carpenter reports on day one of the trial – Mar 31, 2025
The mother of a Calgary murder suspect has testified her son was suffering hallucinations and was in fear of animalistic creatures months before a young woman was stabbed to death on a downtown street.

31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur was stabbed to death while she was walking to work in downtown Calgary around 8 a.m. on March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur was stabbed to death while walking to work in downtown Calgary around 8 a.m. on March 18, 2022.

Michael Adenyi is charged with first-degree murder in the death of fitness instructor Vanessa Ladouceur in March 2022.

He has testified he believed he was attacking a creature when he assaulted the woman and only realized what he had done when he cut himself and discovered what had really happened.

His mother told court that Adenyi started having hallucinations in September 2021, was seeing frightening animals, was talking to his shoelaces and would take hour-long showers to drown out the voices in his head.

She says the family sought help and he saw a psychiatrist who prescribed Prozac for a depressive disorder.

Adenyi’s lawyers are arguing he is not criminally responsible by reason of a medical disorder.

