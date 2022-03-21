Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed in downtown Calgary stabbing identified, police say attack was random

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 6:57 pm
Undated photos of Vanessa Ladouceur, the victim of a random attack in Calgary on March 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Undated photos of Vanessa Ladouceur, the victim of a random attack in Calgary on March 18, 2022. provided / Erika Ladouceur

Calgary’s fourth homicide of the year was the result of a random stabbing attack, police said Monday afternoon.

Just before 7 a.m. on March 18, police were called to the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. for reports of an assault. They found an unconscious woman when they arrived.

First responders tried to revive her, but she died shortly afterward.

An autopsy on Monday confirmed 31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur was the victim.

Read more: 1 man in custody, another sought by Calgary police after suspicious death of woman

Vanessa’s mother Erika described her daughter as “an amazing human being.”

Trending Stories

“She was beautiful inside and out,” Erika wrote to Global News. “Incredibly smart, athletic, cared about the homeless and the hungry in our city. She would buy coffee or food to help those she could.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said random attacks are extremely rare in Calgary and officers worked non-stop to identify the offender.

Michael John Adenyi, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing. He appeared in court on Monday.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but especially in situations like this,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the Calgary Police Service said in a news release. “This type of senseless violence has no place in our community, and we know that this incident has impacted many Calgarians.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s friends and family.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary tagCalgary Homicide tagCalgary Stabbing tagdowntown calgary tagCalgary Assault tagCalgary Suspicious Death tagcalgary random attack tagrandom stabbing attack tagMichael John Adenyi tagVanessa Ladouceur tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers