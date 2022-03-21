Woman killed in downtown Calgary stabbing identified, police say attack was random

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s fourth homicide of the year was the result of a random stabbing attack, police said Monday afternoon.

Just before 7 a.m. on March 18, police were called to the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. for reports of an assault. They found an unconscious woman when they arrived.

First responders tried to revive her, but she died shortly afterward.

An autopsy on Monday confirmed 31-year-old Vanessa Ladouceur was the victim.

Vanessa’s mother Erika described her daughter as “an amazing human being.”

“She was beautiful inside and out,” Erika wrote to Global News. “Incredibly smart, athletic, cared about the homeless and the hungry in our city. She would buy coffee or food to help those she could.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken."

Police said random attacks are extremely rare in Calgary and officers worked non-stop to identify the offender.

Michael John Adenyi, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing. He appeared in court on Monday.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but especially in situations like this,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the Calgary Police Service said in a news release. “This type of senseless violence has no place in our community, and we know that this incident has impacted many Calgarians.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s friends and family.”