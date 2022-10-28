Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate after shots fired in Canyon Meadows, man dead

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 8:43 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police officer shot at in Canyon Meadows, suspect dead'
Calgary police officer shot at in Canyon Meadows, suspect dead
Calgary police were called to the community of Canyon Meadows on Friday morning for reports of a suspicious vehicle. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, an officer was shot at by a man who later died by suicide.

Calgary police are investigating after an officer was shot at while attending a call early Friday.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. around 2:50 a.m.

According to police, an officer had responded due to reports of a suspicious vehicle and while approaching the vehicle, a man inside the vehicle shot at the officer.

Read more: Police investigate fatal hit and run in southeast Calgary

Police said a 20-plus-year member of the service was hit in the leg by parts of a shotgun blast. Police say the suspect then ran off into a wooded area of Fish Creek Park.

Calgary police were called to a parking lot in Canyon Meadows on Oct. 28, 2022 when police said a man inside a suspicious vehicle shot at a police officer. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to a parking lot in Canyon Meadows on Oct. 28, 2022 when police said a man inside a suspicious vehicle shot at a police officer. Global News

As more police arrived in the area to arrest the man, they said they heard another shot from in the woods.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man died by suicide.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries where he remains at this time. Police expect him to be released later in the day.

Calgary police were called to a parking lot in Canyon Meadows on Oct. 28, 2022 when police said a man inside a suspicious vehicle shot at a police officer. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to a parking lot in Canyon Meadows on Oct. 28, 2022 when police said a man inside a suspicious vehicle shot at a police officer. Global News

Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld was at the scene a short while after.

In a news release sent out just after 7:30, police said The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will be taking over the investigation. No further comment by police is expected.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death in East Village'
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in East Village
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSPolice ShootingASIRTCalgary ShootingAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamCanyon MeadowsAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamsCop ShootingCalgary police shot atCanyon Meadows police shot atpolice shot at
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers