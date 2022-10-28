Calgary police investigate after shots fired in Canyon Meadows, man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after an officer was shot at while attending a call early Friday.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.W. around 2:50 a.m.

According to police, an officer had responded due to reports of a suspicious vehicle and while approaching the vehicle, a man inside the vehicle shot at the officer.

Police said a 20-plus-year member of the service was hit in the leg by parts of a shotgun blast. Police say the suspect then ran off into a wooded area of Fish Creek Park.

As more police arrived in the area to arrest the man, they said they heard another shot from in the woods.

Police said the man died by suicide.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries where he remains at this time. Police expect him to be released later in the day.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to a parking lot in Canyon Meadows on Oct. 28, 2022 when police said a man inside a suspicious vehicle shot at a police officer. Global News

Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld was at the scene a short while after.

In a news release sent out just after 7:30, police said The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will be taking over the investigation. No further comment by police is expected.