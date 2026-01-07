Winnipeg Jets’ Haydn Fleury on the mend after being stretchered off the ice

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Haydn Fleury is out of hospital and recovering after a scary incident in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the first period of the Jets’ 10th straight defeat, Fleury was sent crashing backwards into the end boards and lay bloodied before being stretchered off the ice.

Fleury is still pretty banged up, according to head coach Scott Arniel, but it’s not as serious as originally thought. He was released from the hospital Tuesday night and was back at the rink in the morning.

“He’s got the broken nose, he’s got a bruised back,” Arniel said. “It’s not obviously at first what we thought. It’s not serious as we were seeing him going off on a stretcher, so, he’s banged up pretty good. He felt it, but (it’s) great to see him here today and see him around the room.”

In addition to the nose and back injuries, Fleury could also have a concussion.

“That part of it, yeah, you gotta kinda wait and see on it,” said Arniel. “Bang your head like that, that hard, and him having some history with it, so, I’m not saying it’s a concussion yet, but he still has to go through the next few days here, see how he feels. He may wake up three days from now and feel great. He might wake up three days from now and have some issues.”

Fleury already missed five weeks of action due to concussion protocol earlier this season.

He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday to make way for a call-up from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets finally made a move to address their scoring woes by recalling forward Danny Zhilkin from the AHL club.

It’s the first NHL call-up for the 22-year-old Russian product who is in his third season with the Moose. He has seven goals and seven assists in 30 games this season.

Zhilkin was the Jets third-round draft pick in 2022 and could make his NHL debut on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.