1 dead, 2 in hospital after house fire in Peterborough

One man is dead and two other people are in hospital following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., early Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire on McDonnel Street near Park Street North.

Peterborough Fire Services were focusing their efforts on the rear of the home.

Police say a 27-year-old man was found inside the home and was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two other people in the home were also taken to PRHC for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are on scene to investigate the blaze.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

