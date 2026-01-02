Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Unoccupied Port Alberni building goes up in flames, now torn down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 6:35 pm
2 min read
Carol-Anne Zanette, who owns the nearby SteamPunk Cafe, took some video of the fire in Port Alberni. View image in full screen
Carol-Anne Zanette, who owns the nearby SteamPunk Cafe, took some video of the fire in Port Alberni. Carol-Anne Zanette
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An unoccupied building in Port Alberni, B.C., was destroyed by fire overnight after it went up in flames shortly after midnight.

The building was located in the 3000 block of 4th Avenue and residents told Global News it has been vacant for some time.

Witness Jove Bakensztos said that he could see the smoke and flames across Port Alberni when the building went up.

“The building’s been derelict for some time, so it was interesting to see what was going on down there,” he said.

Bakensztos said he could feel the heat from “quite a ways away,” and he credited the firefighters with saving The Barclay building on the corner.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He added that it was a neat and old building and he always hoped it would be redeveloped into something else.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Video shows rescue of 4 children, 2 adults from popular trail near Port Alberni, B.C.'
Video shows rescue of 4 children, 2 adults from popular trail near Port Alberni, B.C.

Carol-Anne Zanette, who owns the SteamPunk Cafe in Port Alberni, said when she arrived on the scene at 5 a.m., half of the building was already gone and crews were pulling down the second half.

Trending Now

“Many years ago, it was a beautiful restaurant,” she said, “I had many nice dinners there, it’s been vacant; I mean, I’m not sad to see it go. It’s been a bit of an issue.”

Zanette said it is a shame as it held so many memories for people, but she is hoping the area can be rebuilt.

Fire crews say the blaze was a challenge to fight.

“When crews arrived on scene, there was flames showing out of three windows on two floors, so quite intense heat and quite a bit of fire spread so with it being a vacant building, it was deemed too unsafe to enter, so we fought the fire from the outside,” Deputy Fire Chief Travis Cross with the Port Alberni Fire Department said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices