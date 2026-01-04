SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Fraser Valley pan-seared trout in whole wheat crust light fish and chips

By Executive Chef Johann Caner from Honey Salt Special to Global News
Posted January 4, 2026 11:00 am
Honey Salt is located at the Parq Casino in downtown Vancouver. View image in full screen
Honey Salt is located at the Parq Casino in downtown Vancouver.
Fraser Valley Pan-Seared Trout in Whole-Wheat Crust Light Fish & Chips

Ingredients (Serves 2)

For the Trout

• 2 Fraser Valley trout fillets, skin on

• 2 Slice whole-wheat bread (make it flat)

• 2 tbsp finely grated Parmesan (optional for flavor boost)

• 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

• Zest of 1 lemon

• Salt & pepper

• 2–3 tbsp avocado oil (high-heat & heart-healthy)

Zero Percent “Tartar” Sauce

• ½ cup 0% Greek yogurt

• 1 tbsp capers, chopped

• 1 tbsp dill pickles or cornichons, chopped

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp fresh dill & parsley

Pinch of salt & pepper

Instructions

1. Make the Healthy Tartar Sauce (Can be prepped ahead)

1. Mix Greek yogurt, capers, pickles, Dijon, lemon juice, and herbs.

2. Prepare the Trout

1. Pat the fillets dry. Season lightly with salt & pepper.

2. Make your slice bread flat you will roll your trout filet in it.

3. Press each side of the trout so it sticks.

3. Pan-Sear the Trout

1. Heat avocado oil in a skillet over medium-high.

2. Place trout skin-side down first. Press gently to keep it flat.

3. Cook 2–3 minutes until skin is crisp and the bread get brown

4. Flip and cook just 1–2 minutes to toast.

5. Remove from heat and finish with a squeeze of lemon, parsley.

