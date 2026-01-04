Recipe: Fraser Valley pan-seared trout in whole wheat crust light fish and chips

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fraser Valley Pan-Seared Trout in Whole-Wheat Crust Light Fish & Chips

Ingredients (Serves 2)

For the Trout

• 2 Fraser Valley trout fillets, skin on

• 2 Slice whole-wheat bread (make it flat)

• 2 tbsp finely grated Parmesan (optional for flavor boost)

• 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

• Zest of 1 lemon

• Salt & pepper

• 2–3 tbsp avocado oil (high-heat & heart-healthy)

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Zero Percent “Tartar” Sauce

• ½ cup 0% Greek yogurt

Story continues below advertisement

• 1 tbsp capers, chopped

• 1 tbsp dill pickles or cornichons, chopped

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp fresh dill & parsley

Pinch of salt & pepper

Instructions

1. Make the Healthy Tartar Sauce (Can be prepped ahead)

1. Mix Greek yogurt, capers, pickles, Dijon, lemon juice, and herbs.

2. Prepare the Trout

1. Pat the fillets dry. Season lightly with salt & pepper.

2. Make your slice bread flat you will roll your trout filet in it.

3. Press each side of the trout so it sticks.

3. Pan-Sear the Trout

1. Heat avocado oil in a skillet over medium-high.

2. Place trout skin-side down first. Press gently to keep it flat.

3. Cook 2–3 minutes until skin is crisp and the bread get brown

Story continues below advertisement

4. Flip and cook just 1–2 minutes to toast.

5. Remove from heat and finish with a squeeze of lemon, parsley.