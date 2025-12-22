Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Alberta animal welfare agency says dog that tested positive for avian flu dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 6:54 am
1 min read
Migratory swans fly over a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, November 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Migratory swans fly over a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, November 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
An Alberta animal welfare agency says a dog that tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza has died.

The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says in a Saturday social media post that this is the second confirmed fatal case of bird flu in a dog in Canada.

It did not provide further details on the dog’s death.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says on its website that in 2023, a dog in Oshawa, Ont., was infected with avian flu after chewing on a wild goose and later died.

The ASPCA says domestic animals, including pets, can contract bird flu through contact with or by ingesting infected wild birds.

It is reminding Albertans to keep their pets away from birds and bird carcasses, and adds cats are particularly vulnerable to avian flu.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

