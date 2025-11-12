B.C. animal sanctuary says it’s faced ‘unjustified hate’ after avian flu reported

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia animal sanctuary whose birds have been sickened by an avian flu outbreak says it has been receiving threats and “unjustified hate” since going public with its situation.

Critteraid in Summerland, B.C., is pushing back against misinformation after announcing on Friday that it was co-ordinating with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and other authorities about the outbreak.

The sanctuary says in a social media post on Monday that it euthanized several ducks and chickens itself so it could ensure the killings were carried out with “dignity and love,” after about 12 chickens died and three that had been sent for testing were found to be positive for H5N1 influenza.

But the organization denies the CFIA is seeking to cull other animals at the sanctuary, including cats and dogs, and says it has nothing to do with two online petitions that incorrectly suggest a forced cull is underway.

The outbreak comes after a high-profile cull of ostriches at a B.C. farm last week, and the sanctuary says it has “absolutely” not been used to store dead ostriches.

The post says the team at Critteraid has been experiencing “unwavering support” as well as “unjustified hate” and sleepless nights.

It says it’s not known when the sanctuary will reopen, although “once the CFIA completes their assessment of decontamination” it could receive more birds in 30 days.

“But, we at Critteraid, have questions and concerns to rectify before we would do any such thing,” the post says.

Critteraid says on its website that it provides a home for a variety of rescue animals, including house pets, barnyard animals such as pigs, goats and cows, as well as ducks and chickens.