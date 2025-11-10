Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. animal sanctuary ‘devastated’ after avian flu case reported

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
Migratory snow geese fly past a silo on a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Migratory snow geese fly past a silo on a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An animal sanctuary in B.C.’s interior says it is facing a “heartbreaking” experience after discovering a positive case of H5N1, also known as avian flu.

Critteraid, based in Summerland B.C., says in a social media post dated Nov. 7 that its team and volunteers are “devastated” by the discovery because their animals are at the centre of everything, and “the emotional weight of this moment is immense.”

Critteraid says on its website that it provides a home for a variety of rescue animals, with 54 animals listed on its website.

They include house pets, barnyard animals such as pigs, goats and cows, as well as ducks and chickens.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The post says that the situation has required “immediate action” and “coordination” with Interior Health, veterinary professionals and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and the organization promises to handle the situation with transparency and accuracy.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to be very clear: we are not hiding anything from the community,” the post says. “We are simply trying to move through this with care, accuracy, and integrity while also supporting our animals and each other.”

The post goes on to say that staff and volunteers are “simply consumed with this horror” and that the “situation is still active and regulated.”

Click to play video: 'Ostrich cull complete at B.C. farm, flock of birds shot dead, CFIA says'
Ostrich cull complete at B.C. farm, flock of birds shot dead, CFIA says
Trending Now

The announcement comes shortly after the cull and disposal of what CFIA says were 314 ostriches at Universal Ostrich farm near Edgewood, B.C.

Neither CFIA nor Critteraid were immediately available to comment on the case, but Critteraid says in its post that it might not be able to immediately respond because its full attention is on the sanctuary and the animals.

“If you need to reach us, please do so with kindness,” it says. “Our fragile hearts are fragile right now.”

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices