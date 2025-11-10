B.C. animal sanctuary ‘devastated’ after avian flu case reported

Send this page to someone via email

An animal sanctuary in B.C.’s interior says it is facing a “heartbreaking” experience after discovering a positive case of H5N1, also known as avian flu.

Critteraid, based in Summerland B.C., says in a social media post dated Nov. 7 that its team and volunteers are “devastated” by the discovery because their animals are at the centre of everything, and “the emotional weight of this moment is immense.”

Critteraid says on its website that it provides a home for a variety of rescue animals, with 54 animals listed on its website.

They include house pets, barnyard animals such as pigs, goats and cows, as well as ducks and chickens.

The post says that the situation has required “immediate action” and “coordination” with Interior Health, veterinary professionals and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and the organization promises to handle the situation with transparency and accuracy.

“We want to be very clear: we are not hiding anything from the community,” the post says. “We are simply trying to move through this with care, accuracy, and integrity while also supporting our animals and each other.”

The post goes on to say that staff and volunteers are “simply consumed with this horror” and that the “situation is still active and regulated.”

The announcement comes shortly after the cull and disposal of what CFIA says were 314 ostriches at Universal Ostrich farm near Edgewood, B.C.

Neither CFIA nor Critteraid were immediately available to comment on the case, but Critteraid says in its post that it might not be able to immediately respond because its full attention is on the sanctuary and the animals.

“If you need to reach us, please do so with kindness,” it says. “Our fragile hearts are fragile right now.”