Avian flu discovery prompts Calgary Zoo to close some exhibits

Send this page to someone via email

The discovery of a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu near the Calgary Zoo has prompted the facility to take steps to protect its animals from the dangerous bacteria.

In a statement on social media, the zoo said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian flu in close proximity to the zoo.

As a result, the zoo has decided to close some of its exhibits, move some animals indoors and restrict public access to parts of the zoo.

The Rainforest Aviary and the Jihad Shibley Rocky Mountain Aviary have both been closed and where possible all birds have been moved indoors, which means the public may not be able to see some of the animals.

View image in full screen The Calgary Zoo’s flamingoes are amongst the birds the facility is taking steps to protect after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered avian flu in close proximity to the zoo. Global News

The birds affected by the changes include whooping cranes, red-crowned cranes, peacocks, Chilean flamingoes, African grey-crowned cranes and greater rheas.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo said it is also taking measures to protect its penguins by increasing disinfection on pathways and installing disinfecting mats at the entrance to the penguin plunge.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Despite the extra security measures, the zoo says the penguin plunge will be open as planned on Tuesday.

View image in full screen While the zoo says the popular penguin plunge will be open, it is taking steps to protect the birds by increasing disinfection on pathways and installing disinfectant mats. Global News

The CFIA describes Avian Flu, commonly known as “bird flu,” as a contagious viral infection that affects several species of food-producing birds, as well as pet birds, wild birds and mammals.

Most avian influenza viruses are low pathogenic and typically cause little or no signs of illness in infected birds.

However, highly pathogenic viruses can cause severe illness and death in birds and in rare cases can also infect humans when people have close contact with infected birds or their environments.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak of avian flu that killed 69 ostriches at a B.C. ostrich farm in late 2024 has also led to an ongoing tense standoff at the farm between the CFIA and the birds owners and supporters.