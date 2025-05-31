B.C. ostrich farm failed to contain bio risk from avian flu, agency says

Send this page to someone via email

The ostrich farm in British Columbia, which has become a flashpoint of an avian flu outbreak, “has not cooperated” with the authorities to manage the outbreak, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Universal Ostrich Farm “failed to undertake appropriate biosecurity risk mitigation measures,” the CFIA alleged in a statement.

CFIA had previously ordered the entire herd at the farm be culled following an avian flu outbreak in December. The outbreak is believed to have come from a flock of ducks that migrated to the farm.

Nearly 70 ostriches died as a result of the outbreak.

The agency said in its statement that the farm failed to report initial cases of illness and deaths among the birds to the CFIA and failed to adhere to quarantine orders.

It also failed to take measures such as limiting wild bird access to the ostriches, controlling water flow from the quarantine zone to other parts of the farm, or improving fencing, the CFIA said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These actions significantly increase the risk of disease transmission and reflect a disregard for regulatory compliance and animal health standards,” the statement said.

The farm had said that the birds were part of a program researching antibody production against the avian flu pandemic.

CFIA said the farm “has not substantiated their claims of scientific research. CFIA has not received any evidence of scientific research being done at the infected premises.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Research documentation was not provided during the review of their request for exemption from the disposal order based on unique genetics or during the judicial review process,” the statement said.

“Further, the current physical facilities at their location are not suitable for controlled research activities or trials.”

0:59 Ostrich reportedly shot on Okanagan farm at centre of cull controversy

Earlier this month, a Federal Court judge rejected the farm’s bid for a judicial review of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to kill the flock last year after an avian flu outbreak on the farm.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Premier David Eby says the province has been frustrated by the actions of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and while they understand the need to contain the avian flu, there’s a lack of ability to evaluate on a case-by-case basis.

“I hope the federal government looks very carefully at appropriate compensation to ensure they’re made whole, and not that that can fill in for the massive loss that they’ve seen,” Eby said at news conference on a separate event.

The Federal Court ruling said the family could be compensated to a maximum of $3,000 for each bird.

The farm has garnered international headlines, receiving offers of help from U.S. health official and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, who offered to move the herd to the U.S.

But Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm, said they aren’t interested in moving the flock, although they’re grateful for the support.

Oz is the administrator for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is the second health official in the administration of President Donald Trump to try to prevent the cull, after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr intervened last week.

Pasitney said she spoke with Oz on Monday, confirming a report in the New York Post quoting him as saying he offered to relocate the nearly 400 ostriches to his ranch.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not like we’re looking at transporting our ostriches anywhere, but I think what the message is (about) the growing support across the States,” she said.

“Even people like Dr. Oz want to be involved and (want to) see these animals live — even offering his 900 acre ranch in Florida.”

Over the Victoria Day long weekend, supporters gathered at the farm to oppose the culling. In a video message posted on Facebook, Pasitney’s mother Karen urged supporters to “come surround the farm” and “don’t let them do this to these beautiful animals.”

The CFIA has not disclosed when or how the ostriches might be culled.

–with files from Canadian Press