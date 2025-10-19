Menu

Health

Calgary petting zoo temporarily closed after avian flu cases reported

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 19, 2025 2:33 pm
2 min read
An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. View image in full screen
An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A popular Calgary petting zoo and farm has had to close its doors temporarily after Alberta Health Services confirmed nine cases of avian flu in poultry.

According to the agency, Primary Care Alberta was notified on Thursday of nine poultry cases of the avian flu at Butterfield Acres in Foothills County, which also operates a petting zoo.

Officials said the facility was closed voluntarily from Oct. 13 to 17, and a formal order was issued by AHS on Oct. 17.

Butterfield Acres must stay closed until the conditions of the order are met and until public health inspectors and medical officers of health deem it safe to reopen.

While avian flu, also known as the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is rare in humans, infections have occurred through close contact with infected animals.

Individuals who visited the petting farm between Oct. 6 and 12 are being asked to monitor for symptoms.

Those who visited the farm during this period and have since experienced a fever, sore throat, cough, or other flu-like symptoms are asked to isolate at home and call Health Link at 811 for assessment and testing. AHS said to select option “2” and then option “1” when calling 811.

People who have not experienced symptoms do not need to call 811, but are advised to continue to monitor their health.

Anyone who visited Butterfield Acres between Oct. 6 and 12 and develops symptoms within 10 days of their visit is also asked to isolate.

The farm says it is working closely with provincial and federal health authorities to resolve the situation.

People who purchased tickets the farm’s Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 25 or 26 will be contacted if they are unable to resolve the situation before the event.

“Thank you to everyone for all your care and concern,” the farm says on its website. “It means so much to all of us here. Know that we are working through all the little steps to get things back on track as quickly as we can.”

