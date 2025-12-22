Recipe: Six-hour braised lamb shoulder

See more sharing options

From The Flying Pig.

Ingredients: Olive Oil (marinade) 4 fl oz

Chopped Rosemary (marinade) 2 tbs

Chopped Thyme (marinade) 1 tbs

Minced Garlic and Shallot (marinade) 1 tbs

Olive Oil 2 fl oz

Lamb Shoulder, Ribs Removed 1 pc

Diced White Onion 1 whole

Chopped Garlic 6 cloves

Large Diced Beefsteak Tomato 3 pc

Fresh Rosemary 1 pc

Fresh Thyme 3 or 4 pc

Red Wine 300 ml

Beef or Chicken Stock 1.5 L

Tomato Sauce 6 fl oz

Cornstarch Slurry 2 fl oz

Honey 3 tbs

Apple Cider Vinegar 2 tbs

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

1. Take olive oil, minced garlic, chopped rosemary and thyme, mix them and then marinate the lamb shoulder for 8 to 24 hours.

2. Using a medium to large pot, heat to medium-high heat and sear the lamb shoulder on both sides. Lamb should be seasoned with salt and pepper.

3. After searing the lamb, remove it from the pan and saute the white onion and cook for about 2 minutes.

4. Add chopped garlic and tomatoes and saute for several minutes.

5. Add red wine and reduce by 75 per cent.

6. Add stock, tomato sauce, herbs and then bring to almost a boil. Liquid should be almost covering the meat.

7. Cover the pot and put it into an oven for 6 hours at 375 degrees.

8. When the lamb shoulder is finished, remove it from the liquid. Put the pot back on the heat at medium-high. Skim any fat, add honey and apple cider vinegar.

9. Mix 1 fl oz of cornstarch with 3 fl oz of water then add slowly to the sauce. This should thicken slightly. Season to taste with salt and pepper.