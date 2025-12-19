Pete Davidson welcomes 1st child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Send this page to someone via email

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Hewitt welcomed their baby girl, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on Dec. 12, they announced on Thursday.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt, 29, captioned several photos of the new family. “My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Hewitt added a quick message from Davidson, 32, writing: “wu tang forever.”

Davidson’s daughter’s first name appears to honour his late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The post included photos of Davidson and Hewitt with their baby. The couple kept Scottie’s face private by adding a white heart emoji over it in each photo.

“Who else had to get a wisdom tooth removed directly from hospital the day after they gave birth,” Hewitt wrote in a post on her Instagram stories.

A screenshot of Elsie Hewitt’s Instagram stories. Elsie / Instagram

Davidson and Hewitt announced they were expecting their first child together in July.

Hewitt confirmed the reports in an Instagram post, which included a picture of a sonogram alongside the jovial caption, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Shortly after the couple announced the news, Davidson told E! News he felt “very lucky and very, very happy” about becoming a dad. He also noted that he was eager to “take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have.”

“I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have,” he added.

According to People, the couple have been living together in Davidson’s native New York City for a few months.

“They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn,” a source told the outlet in May. “They’re so happy together and doing great.”

The baby news came two months after the pair made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

View image in full screen Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at the Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The former Saturday Night Live cast member shared his desire to start a family during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, in 2022.

“My favourite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” Davidson said.

“It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude.

“I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman