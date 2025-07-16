Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Pete Davidson expecting 1st baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 3:45 pm
2 min read
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images
Pete Davidson is entering his Dad era.

Davidson, 31, and his girlfriend, actor and model Elsie Hewitt, 29, are expecting their first child together.

Hewitt confirmed the reports in an Instagram post, which included a picture of a sonogram alongside the jovial caption, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

According to People, the couple has been living together in Davidson’s native New York City for a few months.

“They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn,” a source told the outlet in May.

“They’re so happy together and doing great,” the person added.

The baby news comes two months after the pair made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. View image in full screen
Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. 1

The former Saturday Night Live cast member shared his desire to start a family during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, in 2022.

“My favourite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” Davidson said.

“It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he continued. “I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier,” he added.

Davidson, a successful actor and comedian, has been open about his decision to abstain from using drugs and drinking alcohol as well as his choice to remove the hundreds of tattoos covering most of his body. During a press tour for his film Dog Man in January, he told Today that the removal process had been strenuous.

“It’s pretty terrible, so if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it,” he said before flashing a glimpse of the faded tattoos on his forearm. “It’s pretty gone.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

