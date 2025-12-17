RCMP warn of treacherous road conditions in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is warning motorists in southern Alberta of treacherous road conditions.

The Okotoks, Airdrie and Didsbury detachments have all issued warnings that blowing snow has reduced visibility to zero in some areas, particularly along the QE2 Highway north and south of Calgary.

The Mounties say there are also reports of numerous vehicles in the ditch.

They are asking people who may be thinking about venturing out to please stay home until road conditions improve and are warning “if you are involved in a collision, it will be a while before emergency crews get to you.”

View image in full screen The RCMP in southern Alberta issued a warning against any unnecessary travel on Wednesday as snow and strong wind gusts reduced visibility to near zero on many highways. Global News

Environment Canada has issued blowing snow advisories across a large swath of southern Alberta, with wind gusts of up to 100 km/hr expected along the QE2 highway just south of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Crowsnest Pass area of southwestern Alberta, Environment Canada says wind gusts could top 130 km/hr, creating difficult driving conditions, especially for trucks and other high-sided vehicles that could be toppled over by the winds.