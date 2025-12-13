Menu

Weather

Cold warnings across the Prairies forecast wind-chill temperatures near -45 C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
Winter weather is just round the corner, and CAA Saskatchewan's Lona Gervais joined our Juliane Bodini to share some of their top travel preparation tips – Nov 21, 2025
It’s another day of teeth-chattering cold across much of the Prairies today as temperatures are forecast to reach frostbite-risk levels.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says cold warnings cover all of northern Alberta, much of central and southern Saskatchewan, and southern Manitoba.

Residents in most areas can expect to see wind-chill temperatures near -40 C, but people in northern parts of Saskatchewan, including La Loche, will feel it drop to -45 C.

The weather office says conditions will slowly improve from west to east across the Prairies over the weekend, followed by significantly warmer weather next week.

Forecasters say extreme cold can make for a severe risk of frostbite or hypothermia and are reminding those heading out to bundle up.

Meanwhile, up to 25 centimeters of snow was expected to fall in southeastern Alberta near Medicine Hat, as well as parts of southwestern Saskatchewan.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

