Edmonton, parts of Alberta warned 30 cm of snow possible on Wednesday

Get the shovels ready — parts of Alberta are set to be pummeled by a dump of snow and high winds will produce blizzard-like conditions in some rural areas.

Snowfall, winter storm and blowing snow warnings have been issued for several areas of Alberta.

In the Edmonton region, Environment Canada said heavy snow — between 15 to 30 cm — is forecast to fall by Wednesday evening. That’s an increase from the 10 to 20 cm the weather agency predicted earlier.

A heavy band of snow will develop Wednesday morning, stretching from the northwest into central Alberta.

Snow will fall heavy at times with rapid accumulation expected, the national weather agency said.

The snowfall warning included, as of Tuesday afternoon, the City of Edmonton and the surrounding Parkland, Sturgeon and Leduc counties, along with communities like Pigeon Lake, Calmar, Morinville, Sherwood Park. St. Albert, Wabamun, Bon Accord and Gibbons.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in Edmonton and Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington said the snow will likely affect many people’s drive both to and from work.

“We are expecting snow to start Wednesday morning in the Edmonton area. That means it will be falling for your morning commute,” he said.

The snow will ease up as the weather system moves from northwest to southeast throughout the day, with heavy snow ending in the Edmonton area Wednesday evening.

"It is set to taper off later in the day — around the time of your evening commute."

Darlington said a few more centimetres of the white stuff could fall on Thursday and into Friday morning.

After that, the cold returns.

“Following this round of snow temperatures are expected to drop once again. The weekend and the start of next week are set to see highs in the -20s,” Darlington said.

"So it looks like we will have a white Christmas."

Roads and walkways may be very difficult to navigate as the snow builds up on Wednesday and Environment Canada said people should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

City of Edmonton declares Phase 1 parking ban

Because of the incoming heavy snow, plus the white stuff already on the ground, the City of Edmonton has declared a citywide Phase 1 parking ban to take effect Wednesday night.

The ban for arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, and roads within business improvement areas starts Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

“Due to the current accumulation and the additional snowfall we expect to receive on Wednesday, a Phase 1 parking ban is necessary for keeping roadways safe,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations with the city’s parks and roads services.

“To facilitate the clearing by our plows and graders, it is imperative that these routes remain unobstructed by parked vehicles.”

Crews will be actively clearing roads 24 hours a day and the city anticipates the parking ban to be in effect for three to five days.

During the Phase 1 parking ban, parking is prohibited on arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement at all hours until the clearing is complete.

EPark zones are not active during Phase 1 of the parking ban while these areas are cleared. These roads include those marked with white “Seasonal No Parking” signs.

Vehicles parked on Phase 1 parking ban roadways may be ticketed $250 and/or towed. These roads include downtown hills, arterial roads, collector roads and bus routes.

The city will issue an update when the Phase 1 ban is lifted. If the city determines that a Phase 2 parking ban for residential and industrial roads is necessary, it will issue another announcement.

Drivers are allowed to park on roads once their snow removal has been completed, as long as parking is allowed there normally.

Residents can check out the Roadways Snow Clearing Map for current clearing status of roadways or sign up to receive free email or text notifications for up to five locations.

Blizzard-like conditions, freezing rain outside Edmonton

Outside of Edmonton, there will be even more snow and wind that could lead to road closures.

A winter storm warning was issued in and around places like Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County and Leduc County.

Environment Canada said very poor visibility and blowing snow is likely as heavy snow, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm, and strong, gusty winds are expected to the south and east on Wednesday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is likely between Highway 16, east of Edmonton, and Highway 12, east of Red Deer. Local snowfall amounts of 30 cm is possible.

Blizzard conditions are also likely to develop in areas nearest the Saskatchewan border, Environment Canada said, particularly between Highway 14 and Highway 9 from Wainwright to Oyen.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h in conjunction with falling and blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero in those areas of eastern Alberta.

Further south, freezing rain is likely for several hours near Highway 9, east of Drumheller to the Saskatchewan border which the national weather agency said will transition to snow and blowing snow by the afternoon.

A sharp drop in temperature is also likely to occur — as much as 15 degrees in three hours.

For areas between Highway 1 and Highway 9, any remaining slush or ponding water is likely to freeze as temperatures drop rapidly on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Travel will likely be challenging and road closures are possible.

QEII, Trans-Canada travel info

Travel on Alberta’s two biggest highways will likely be impacted by the weather system, Environment Canada said, and blowing snow advisories were issued.

Accumulating snow combined with gusty winds from the north will reduce visibility on the QEII, beginning on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said said the Highway 2 corridor between Calgary and Red Deer, as well as the Highway 1 corridor east of Calgary are most likely to be impacted.

Conditions will improve on Wednesday night.

Highway 93 could get 50 cm of show

Meanwhile, parts of the mountain parks are forecasted to get half a metre of snow.

Environment Canada said multiple rounds of heavy snow will bring up to 50 cm to parts of the Highway 93 Icefields Parkway by Wednesday evening.

Conditions will be highly variable and travel will be challenging. Road closures are possible.

New weather alert system

Last month, Environment and Climate Change Canada launched a new colour-coded system to make it easier to understand the severity of extreme weather and any risks that people might need to know about.

Each type of weather alert now includes a colour — yellow, orange or red — to show the seriousness of the weather event.

This snowfall warning is a yellow alert, which is the most common. They are issued when hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption, or health impacts.

Impacts are likely moderate, localized, and/or short-term.