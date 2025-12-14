Winter storms, rain and snow wallopping Canada. Here’s where you’ll see it

Send this page to someone via email

From more rainfall in B.C. to freezing rain in the Prairies to a looming storm in Atlantic Canada, winter continues to pack a wallop on Canada this month.

The latest episode of wintry conditions comes days after Environment Canada released its winter forecast, which cautioned Canadians to expect the “full range” of winter weather.

In Nova Scotia, the agency has issued a yellow winter storm warning for Victoria, Inverness, Antigonish, and Pictou counties, as well as northern Colchester County.

It says periods of light snow will continue Sunday in Nova Scotia before intensifying in the early evening. Snow will continue into Monday afternoon over northeastern portions of the mainland, with western Cape Breton possibly seeing similar conditions into Monday night.

People are advised to be cautious if travelling as visibility may be suddenly reduced to zero, with Environment Canada forecasting between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow during the storm and wind gusts of 80 to 90 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

Kings County in Prince Edward Island is also expected to face the storm.

A yellow warning has also been issued for most of central and western Newfoundland, and Northern Peninsula East. An orange winter storm warning has been put in effect for the Bay of Exploits and Gander. Unlike the common yellow warnings, an orange warning is issued when major, widespread impacts are expected and could last a few days.

1:51 Extreme weather in Sask. prompts safety tips for the road

The Newfoundland warning says snow will begin Sunday evening or near midnight for the western and central parts of the province and early Monday for the Great Northern Peninsula. The highest rates of snowfall are expected to occur during the day on Monday, with totals forecast at 20 to 35 cm.

Those in the orange warning could see between 20 to 30 cm, with the Environment Canada noting the storm in these regions is expected to persist into Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in Nova Scotia, Colchester County – Cobequid Bay, Truro and south, as well as Cumberland County are facing a yellow snow warning for Sunday night, with 15 to 20 cm expected to fall. Conditions will improve Monday morning, the agency said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Queens County, P.E.I. is also under a snowfall warning.

Halifax, Hants, Kings, Guysborough, Richmond and Cape Breton Counties are under a special weather statement with forecasts of 10 to 15 cm of snow and potentially 15 to 20 millimetres of rain in some coastal areas. The agency says flurries Sunday morning will give way to periods of rain in coastal Cape Breton and the eastern shore, with wet heavy snow intensifying inland.

“A total changeover to snow over all areas in Nova Scotia is forecast tonight as winds increase out of the north,” the statement reads.

Prairie cold warms up but snow and freezing rain fall

Cold warnings issued Saturday for much of the Prairies have dropped for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but freezing rain and snowfall warnings are in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Periods of freezing rain are forecast for parts of central Alberta stretching as far west as Grande Cache and to the east, including St. Paul and Lloydminster. A small portion of western Saskatchewan, including Lloydminster, Loon Lake and Maidstone are also under a freezing rain warning.

The rain is expected to end in both provinces later Sunday morning, but Environment Canada is warning people to be safe as sidewalks and roads will become icy and slippery. Some patches difficult to see.

Parts of western Alberta are also forecast to see multiple rounds of heavy snow over the next two days, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm expected.

The snow is expected to begin Sunday morning before tapering off by the evening, but the second round will start later Sunday night and taper off by Monday morning.

Grande Prairie, Big Lakes County near High Prairie, and Manning are among the communities expected to see the snow.

0:56 Southern Ontario hit with blast of winter weather

More wet conditions in B.C.

In B.C., there’s a mix of snowfall and rainfall yellow warnings. Environment Canada forecasts rainfall of between 50 to 70 cm for Metro Vancouver, including the city of Vancouver, Burnaby, West Vancouver and Maple Ridge, as well as Whistler and Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says while light to moderate rainfall will occur Sunday, a stronger frontal system will bring heavier rain in the evening. The heaviest rainfall is expected overnight into early Monday before easing off in the afternoon.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for coastal regions, with flood warnings in effect for the Fraser Valley around Abbotsford.

Other places such as Fort Nelson, the B.C. Peace River, Atlin, Haines Junction and the Cassiar Mountains are facing a yellow snowfall warning, with snowfall amounts ranging from 20 to 30 cm in Fort Nelson. Communities such as Atlin and Haines Junction are expected to see 15 to 25 cm.

B.C.’s North Coast inland, including Kitimat, Stewart and Terrace, are also under a winter storm warning with snow mixed with freezing rain expected Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to rise gradually Sunday afternoon an evening, leading to wet snow mixed with rain.

More Ontario snow

Ontario is also set to see more snowy conditions, with snow squall warnings in place for London, Barrie, Owen Sound and the Saugeen Shores.

Story continues below advertisement

Some areas, such as Barrie and Owen Sound, will see accumulations of five to 15 cm. Other locations, however, could see 20 to 40 cm as a particularly strong snow squall develops off Lake Huron. The heaviest snowfall is expected west of London, but squalls will move through the city Sunday before easing off in the evening.

St. Thomas, Aylmer, eastern and western Elgin County, Rodney and Stratford are under a special weather statement, with five to 10 cm expected to fall beginning this afternoon.