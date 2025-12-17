Calgary mulling increased fireworks enforcement, education after Diwali complaints

Send this page to someone via email

City of Calgary staff are being tasked to look into firework enforcement and awareness. It comes after city council unanimously passed a motion from Ward 5 councillor Raj Dhaliwal on Monday.

Dhaliwal says over the past few years, he’s been hearing complaints about fireworks from his constituents — even before the dozens that came in this past October during Diwali celebrations.

“Not using fireworks respectfully, in a safe manner, businesses selling fireworks without permits not knowing what their responsibilities are,” says Dhaliwal.

Setting off fireworks and firecrackers is common during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights celebrated by South Asian communities, and it took place from Oct. 20 to 22 this year.

According to Calgary Fire, on those days there were at least 167 firework-related complaints and two fires, including a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Cornerstone Way N.E. and a structure fire in the 7100 block of 80 Avenue N.E.

“The firework hit my neighbour’s balcony, hit the planter — the whole thing on fire,” says Jordan Arsenault who lives on 80th Avenue N.E. in Saddleridge.

He says the fireworks weren’t just being set off in Ward 5 during Diwali celebrations — it’s a weekly issue.

“I’m not being discriminative or anything. Its just there’s a place for that and its not in a residential area,” Arsenault said.

It isn’t just a concern in Calgary — two homes in Edmonton was heavily damaged during Diwali when fireworks were launched from a backyard and sparks landed on a row of townhomes, setting them on fire.

Current Calgary bylaw restricts anyone from selling, possession or discharging fireworks without a proper permit.

Dhaliwal’s motion is asking administration to look into potential bylaw amendments:

Potential bylaw amendments to strengthen enforcement from the sales and distribution perspective, including review of current fines, penalties, and licensing requirements for individuals or businesses found selling fireworks illegally

Options for improved coordination between CPS, CFD, and Community Standards to proactively identify and address sources of illegal fireworks sales and distribution prior to major holidays

Opportunities for education and outreach in collaboration with local faith groups, community associations, and cultural organizations, aimed at promoting safety and awareness about the risks and regulations surrounding fireworks use

The potential to pilot or expand City-supported community celebrations (e.g., during Diwali, Canada Day, New Year’s Eve, etc.) that provide a safe, centralized alternative to neighbourhood fireworks

“This is a first step to look at better enforcement education better fine mechanism,” Dhaliwal said.

City administration is being asked to report back to council’s community development committee with its recommendations by no later in than the third quarter of 2026.