10 years on, less than 20 Truth and Reconciliation calls implemented, advocates say

A decade after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its 94 Calls to Action, advocates say progress has been made but more work needs to be done to achieve meaningful reconciliation.

The final report of the commission was released on Dec. 15, 2015, outlining recommendations aimed at addressing the legacy of residential schools and advancing reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada.

In an interview with Global News, residential school survivor Jennifer Wood says she has seen a noticeable shift in public awareness and understanding over the past 10 years.

“I see a significant change from the larger public,” Wood said. “They’re more empathetic, they’re more understanding, they’re looking at it through a different lens.”

Among the Calls to Action is a commitment to creating and preserving records of children who attended residential schools.

Wood says she is now able to access information about her mother and grandmother through the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR).

“The fact that they’re protected means a great deal to me,” she said. “Because everything should be accessible to survivors who wish to find out information on themselves and their families.”

In a statement marking the anniversary, the NCTR said the milestone is a time to “assess our progress and reaffirm our commitment” to reconciliation.

However, advocates say implementation has been uneven. Indigenous studies professor Cody Groat from Western University estimates less than 20 of the 94 Calls to Action have been fully implemented.

“In a lot of ways, the power relationship between the federal government and Indigenous peoples would have had to shift more incrementally back toward Indigenous peoples,” Groat said.

“And when those meaningful shifts had to occur, that’s when we stopped seeing change happen.”

Groat noted some progress has occurred outside the direct control of the federal government, including the Pope’s apology in Canada and law schools introducing mandatory courses on Indigenous rights.

Winnipeg-based Indigenous advocate Sheila North says Ottawa must engage in more meaningful consultation with First Nations on major projects and policy decisions.

“I think there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to build the trust between the two, and a lot of coordination to make sure we’re getting on the same page,” North said.

The Assembly of First Nations said it is calling on all levels of government to recommit to the Calls to Action.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations says the recommendations are as urgent today as they were 10 years ago.

“As we see ongoing racism, rhetoric and denialism during the last 10 years, I think it’s really important to counter those narratives,” Teegee said.

Advocates say while reconciliation will take decades, more action is needed now to ensure progress continues.